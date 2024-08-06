Qatar's Fares Gears Up For 102Kg Weightlifting Challenge At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's first-ever Olympic medalist Fares Ibrahim continues his preparation for the Paris Games, hoping to bag second consecutive title after his triumph in Tokyo.

The weightlifter shattered two Games records, setting new marks for the clean and jerk (225kg) and total lift (402kg) to win in the 96kg category in the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old will now compete in 102kg starting on Saturday as the 96kg category has been eliminated.

Fares moved his training camp to Paris from Italy where he was training along with the Italian weightlifters.

Fares' father Ibrahim Hassouna, who is also his coach, said that the Italian camp was successful by all standards and that Fares benefited greatly from the coaches.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and President of the Qatar and Asian Weightlifting Federations Mohammed Yousef Al Mana attended a technical meeting that brought together weightlifting workers, referees and technicians. The meeting reviewed preparations for the weightlifting event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



