Tehran: Jordan's Role In Regional And International Issues

Jordan is one of the prominent countries in the Middle East, playing a pivotal role in regional and international issues thanks to its geographical and location. Jordan's foreign policy is reflected in its efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, and to enhance dialogue and cooperation between countries. The visit of the Jordanian foreign to Tehran and his meeting with his Iranian counterpart in July of this year (2024) highlights this effective role played by Jordan in strengthening international relations and resolving regional conflicts.

Since the establishment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Jordanian foreign policy has been based on the principles of peace, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Jordan also seeks to build bridges of communication and cooperation with various countries, whether in the Arab world or outside it.

Jordan's foreign policy is flexible and adapts to regional and international political changes, making it able to influence the course of events and enhance security and stability in the region.

Jordan also has a regional role, as it is one of the few countries in the region that enjoys good relations with all conflicting parties, which allows it to play a unique role as a mediator in regional conflicts. In the Palestinian context, Jordan remains a strong supporter of the two-state solution and works to promote the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.

Jordan also plays a vital role in the Syrian situation, hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and participating in international efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

At the international level, Jordan demonstrates its commitment to global security and peace issues through its active participation in international organissations, such as the United Nations and the Arab League. Jordan also works to enhance international cooperation in confronting global challenges, such as terrorism and climate change. It also contributes to international peacekeeping operations and hosts many international conferences aimed at promoting dialogue and understanding between cultures.

The Jordanian foreign minister paid an official visit to Tehran and met with his Iranian counterpart. This visit reflects Jordan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran and seeking ways to enhance stability in the region. The talks focused on a range of regional and international issues, including the situation in Syria and Yemen, in addition to other files.

The importance of the Jordanian foreign minister's visit to Tehran comes at a sensitive time in the region, as tensions are increasing between Iran and many Arab and Western countries. Jordan's choice to enhance dialogue with Iran reflects its strategy based on diplomacy and negotiation to resolve conflicts. This visit also aims to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, which contributes to enhancing economic stability in the region.

This visit is expected to result in strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and Iran and opening new channels for cooperation in various fields. This visit can contribute to easing regional tensions and enhancing dialogue between conflicting countries. It can also lead to progress in some thorny issues, such as the Iranian nuclear file and the conflict in Yemen and Syria.

Finally: Jordan plays a pivotal role in regional and international issues thanks to its balanced and flexible foreign policy. The Jordanian foreign minister's visit to Tehran reflects Jordan's commitment to enhancing dialogue and cooperation with all parties, in pursuit of peace and stability in the region. Through these efforts, Jordan remains a key partner in enhancing regional and international security and contributes to building a more stable and prosperous future for the entire region.

This visit demonstrates the strength of Jordanian diplomacy and its ability to influence the course of international events, making Jordan a role model in adopting dialogue and negotiation as a means to achieve strategic goals.

Author is professor of Strategic Studies at AlHussein Bin Talal University