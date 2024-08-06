Sinotruk Empowers Tanzania! Successful Delivery Of The First Batch Of SITRAK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DODOMA, Tanzania, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20 local time, the delivery ceremony of the first batch of SITRAK was successfully held at the Tanzania National Stadium! SINOTRUK and AZAM Group joined forces, leading the high-quality development of the logistics in Tanzania!

At the delivery ceremony, Mr. Lan Junjie, Assistant General Manager of SINOTRUK and CEO of African Region, cordially conversed with Mr. Ammar, General Manager of Said Salim BAKHRESA, jointly test-drove the vehicles, and participated in a joint interview with local media! Mr. Lan Junjie pointed out that Tanzania is a crucial hub on the Maritime Silk Road, a significant node in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and an important gateway for economic development in East Africa. In recent years, due to Tanzania's transportation and logistics advantages, the logistics division of AZAM Group has continuously grown and strengthened, becoming a leading enterprise in local logistics and transportation. Choosing SINOTRUK is not just about trusting the product quality, but also recognizing the core value of "Customer satisfaction is our mission" that SINOTRUK upholds. The successful delivery of this first batch of SITRAK marks not only a new milestone in our cooperation but also a new starting point for mutual development.

During a subsequent interview, Mr.

Ammar, General Manager of Said Salim BAKHRESA, could not hide his excitement. He expressed that the timely delivery of the first batch of SITRAK fully demonstrates SINOTRUK's meticulous attention to detail and its commitment to creating value for customers through exceptional service. This highlights SINOTRUK's strength and influence in the heavy-duty truck market in Tanzania. In the future, both parties will continue to deepen cooperation, jointly promoting the continuous advancement of Tanzania's socio-economic development!

Together we share the glory, not letting down the trust. In the vast African market, SINOTRUK continuously improves itself, enhances product and service quality, offers a 3-year cross-border warranty policy, and leads Chinese commercial vehicles to continually capture new heights in the African market competition. This has earned the trust of customers such as AZAM Group. Thousands of African users can drive with peace of mind and create wealth efficiently due to SINOTRUK's increasingly excellent product strength and services. Both sides complement each other, thus creating one success story after another.

We believe that the successful delivery of this batch of SITRAK will help AZAM Group in Tanzania create higher value, jointly promote the efficient development of the logistics industry in Tanzania, and open-up a new chapter of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, and hand in hand progress!

