Umm Jimal Status To Boost Jordan's Tourism Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Umm Jimal/Mafraq - of Makram Queisi expressed his enthusiasm about the economic benefits Jordan stands to gain following the recent designation of Umm Jimal as a World Heritage Site.



In an interview with the Jordan Times, Queisi shared his optimism regarding the potential positive impact on the country's GDP, which saw a 14.6 percent contribution from tourism in 2023.

Queisi shared the plan for the recognised site.“Promoting this site begins with your presence here,” he said during a Journalist field tour of Umm Jimal on Saturday.“Through your cameras, voices, and testimonies, we start phase one of our promotional campaign.”

The marketing plan will involve not just the media, but also collaboration with professionals in archaeology and architecture, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) planning cultural events at the site.“We are bringing together archaeologists, experts, and NGOs to host various occasions-musical and artistic-right at the spot,” he added.



Queisi emphasised the importance of initially promoting the site to Jordanians to foster local pride and engagement. He also announced a partnership with the Ministry of Investment to explore investment opportunities at Umm Jimal, which will include rehabilitating the visitor centre and constructing a grand entrance gate in collaboration with the Umm al-Jimal Municipality.

The site will feature a mapped tourist route encompassing 11 significant buildings and 216 archaeological structures, including churches, water engineering infrastructure, a Roman fort, and an Umayyad mosque.

Minister of Investment Khouloud Saqqaf highlighted the tourism sector as a key focus in the Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023-2026, which the ministry launched in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision. She assured the ministry will provide all necessary facilities and incentives to attract investments that enhance tourism at Umm Jimal.

A specialised team, including representatives from the Ministries of Tourism and Investment, and Umm Jimal Municipality, will evaluate investment opportunities in the area.

Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), told The Jordan Times that the World Heritage Site designation adds significant value to Jordan's tourism product.“It places us on the global map and requires further effective promotion through our marketing tools.”

The JTB is focusing on creating engaging content, including videos, for its website and social media platforms. By leveraging user-generated content from influencers, the board aims to please potential tourists with compelling narratives about the site.



Efforts are also being made to involve the local community, working with local associations to develop new products and enhance service levels.

Arabiyat stressed the importance of meeting tourist needs, including services, entertainment, and souvenirs.



The board is working to create a comprehensive package experience to ensure tourists enjoy both the site and the accompanying services, thereby extending their stay and increasing their spending.

To further promote the site, the JTB is organising tours for inbound tour operators to encourage the inclusion of Umm Jimal in their packages. This initiative is expected to boost the local economy by increasing tourist visits and creating jobs, Arabiyat added.

He acknowledged that the board had to wait until the site was fully prepared before launching these promotional efforts. "We promote well-established sites with complete services. Now that the site is ready, we can ensure tourists have a satisfying experience," he explained.