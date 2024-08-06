Author's Tranquility Press Unveils Winds Of Eruna, Book II: A Flight Of Dragons By Kathy Hyatt Moore

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An Epic Continuation in the Enchanting World of Eruna

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author's Tranquility Press proudly announces the release of " Winds of Eruna, II: A Flight of Dragons "

by Kathy Hyatt Moore , the highly anticipated sequel in the spellbinding Winds of Eruna series. This captivating continues to explore the richly imagined world of Eruna, where the return of dragons signals a time of great peril and extraordinary adventure.

“Winds of Eruna, Book II: A Flight of Dragons” by Kathy Hyatt Moore

In "Winds of Eruna, Book II: A Flight of Dragons,"

the peaceful world of Eruna faces a new threat as an enormous black dragon, known as "Death"

to the lizard-like Malakand, begins its reign of terror. This fearsome creature is controlled by T'ardis Morrenaire, a former Wind Dancer who was disfigured and sent into the Void by a powerful spell. Now returned with dark powers and an army of undead, Morren seeks revenge against those he believes betrayed him, while his demonic master, Saarnak, harbors even more sinister plans.

Lynette and her life-mate Joran, along with their infant daughter Aerielle and a group of loyal companions, must journey back to Cliffside School to warn the leaders of the impending danger. Their path is fraught with peril, resulting in painful separations and tests of courage and loyalty. Amid the turmoil, bonds are forged and strengthened, as the fate of Eruna hangs in the balance.

Key Highlights of

"Winds of Eruna, Book II: A Flight of Dragons :"



Epic Fantasy:

A richly woven tale of magic, dragons, and heroic quests that will captivate fantasy lovers.

Complex Characters:

Deeply developed characters whose personal journeys are as compelling as the overarching plot.

Intricate Plot:

A masterful blend of action, intrigue, and emotional depth, keeping readers on the edge of their seats. Stunning World-Building:

An immersive world filled with majestic landscapes, ancient magic, and mythical creatures.

About the Author

Kathy Hyatt Moore

is an accomplished author known for her vivid imagination and skillful storytelling. With a talent for creating intricate worlds and compelling characters, she has garnered a dedicated following among fantasy enthusiasts. " Winds of Eruna, Book II: A Flight of Dragons"

continues her tradition of delivering captivating narratives that transport readers to fantastical realms.



Author's Tranquility Press Books by Kathy Moore

