Operation Galardón Has 11 People Arrested For Fraud In Chiriqui And Panama

Operation Galardón Has 11 People Arrested For Fraud In Chiriqui And Panama
8/6/2024 11:15:25 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Since the early hours of Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Panamanian officials have been carrying out an operation against a criminal group dedicated to committing fraud.
The operation has led to the execution of more than 20 simultaneous search warrants in the provinces of Chiriquí and Panama.
This is
Operation Galardón, which has preliminarily resulted in the arrest of eleven people, detailed the Superior Prosecutor, Nahaniel Murgas, who added that the investigation has been underway since 2022.
According to reports, members of the criminal group made phone calls to their victims, informing them that they had won prizes and that, in order to claim them, they had to pay for legal procedures. Among the prizes offered were houses, cars, trips and money. The investigation is ongoing.
