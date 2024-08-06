Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Tech, Puresecurity Suite Offers Tools To Address Growing Domestic Violence Concerns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, has noted that electronic monitoring (“EM”) is being utilized as a significant and accessible solution for preventing domestic violence. With that in mind, the company is interested in seeing the tools in its PureSecurity Suite used to protecting of domestic violence; the can help track offenders and enforce court-issued protective orders. According to a recent article, the quality of SuperCom's as well as other related services has led to an additional $11 million in new contract revenue for the company during the past few months.“People have been trying to do electronic monitoring for over 30 years, but many of the times they ran into technological hurdles,” said SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi in the article.“With every project, we're able to be one step ahead of the curve.”

To view the full article, visit



About SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions since 1988, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border-control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital-identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven radio frequency identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, domestic violence prevention and electronic monitoring. For additional information about this company, please visit



The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



