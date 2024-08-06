Körber And KKR Announce The Strategic Acquisition Of Mercurygate To Strengthen Their Supply Chain Software Business

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Combined portfolio expands global execution solutions, delivering increased flexibility, scalability and resiliency to customers.





HAMBURG, Germany & MINNEAPOLIS & CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Körber Chain Software, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR, and leader in end-to-end supply chain software solutions, signed a binding agreement to acquire MercuryGate International Inc., a leading provider of management systems (TMS). MercuryGate is known for its strong capabilities in multimodal optimization and execution, as well as its expertise and capabilities in driving rapid implementation and time to value. The acquisition is a strategic move that extends Körber Supply Chain Software's capabilities in delivering a comprehensive, innovative, adaptable and scalable supply chain execution portfolio.

The complexities of global supply chains continue to grow, and the need for flexibility and resiliency has never been greater. Operators demand ever-increasing adaptability and scalability in supply chain execution solutions to innovate and expand. By extending its portfolio of solutions across all supply chain execution operations, Körber Supply Chain Software will become a leader in managing the movement of goods from procurement to receipt and fulfillment to the end consumer, reducing planning silos, accelerating resolution of issues, and improving customer and business outcomes. Bringing Körber Supply Chain Software and MercuryGate together will enable customers to benefit from:

Solutions that connect across inbound and outbound supply chain activities, improving cost efficiencies and customer experiences by optimizing placement, usage, and routing of goods.

A resilient and reliable supply chain platform with visibility across inventory pools, enabling customers to identify growth opportunities as well as predict and rapidly respond to potential disruptions.

Simulation capabilities to evaluate future supply chain strategies and understand ROI across their local and global business.

“Our customers navigate dynamic, volatile supply chain environments under increasingly high expectations for order fulfillment,” said Ed Auriemma, CEO of Körber Supply Chain Software.“With the acquisition of MercuryGate, Körber Supply Chain Software is poised to offer an unparalleled combination of advanced technology and deep industry expertise to create innovative processes to help businesses manage these challenges.”

The acquisition of MercuryGate will establish a critical pillar of Körber's ambition to create a unified supply chain execution suite that can offer real-time optimization and collaboration across the supply chain. Customers will benefit from integrated processes across functions, faster and more accurate decision-making and the ability to mitigate risks and disruptions more effectively.

Stephan Seifert, Chief Executive Officer of Körber, said:“This acquisition illustrates our power to execute our ambitious growth strategy, substantially extends our existing supply chain software portfolio, and is a significant milestone to becoming our customers' first choice regardless of their challenge. Furthermore, it is proof that our trustful strategic cooperation with KKR results in additional value for our customers.”

“The addition of MercuryGate's multimodal, SaaS-based TMS to Körber's supply chain software business will create a comprehensive, value-driving, supply chain offering for global industry leaders,” commented Joe Juliano, CEO of MercuryGate.“The combined company is positioned to deliver the broadest and deepest set of supply chain execution software solutions available worldwide.”

Peter Rottier, a Managing Director at Summit Partners, which first partnered with MercuryGate in 2018, added,“We believed that global supply chains and growing customer demand for shorter order-to-delivery times would support increased adoption of solutions like MercuryGate's that are designed to help shippers and logistics providers mitigate the costs and complexity associated with transportation. It's been exciting to work alongside the MercuryGate team as they executed against this vision.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For more details about this acquisition, please read our blog from Körber Supply Chain Software CTO, Sean Elliott.

About Körber Supply Chain Software



Körber Supply Chain Software is the partner of choice for organizations that require comprehensive and intelligent supply chain execution software solutions that can adapt and scale to their requirements. Körber Supply Chain Software delivers comprehensive solutions for its customers, offering greater efficiency and transparency from order management through global end-to-end inventory flow within the most complex global supply chain operations. Körber Supply Chain Software GmbH is a joint venture of Körber AG, a leading international technology group and KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management, capital markets and insurance solutions. Find out more on .

About Körber



We are Körber – an international technology group with more than 12,000 employees at over 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group:

About MercuryGate



MercuryGate's Smart Transportation



suite provides powerful transportation and logistics management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers, and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity, and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Smart Transportation makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable, and transformative for customers. Learn more about MercuryGate at .

About KKR



KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

About Summit Partners



Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please visit or follow on LinkedIn.

