Out Now 'THE MOUSE TRAP' - A Terrifying Trap Run By Steamboat Willie's Mickey Mouse-Streaming To North American Digital

THE MOUSE TRAP - Poster

The first ever Mickey Mouse (Steamboat Willie) horror hit's the virtual shelves today across North America on all TVOD/Digital platforms“The Mouse Trap.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first ever Mickey Mouse (Steamboat Willie) horror film hit's the virtual shelves today across North America on all TVOD/Digital platforms“The Mouse Trap .” This wickedly clever horror film is the creation of Into Frame Productions partners as well as director - Jamie Bailey and star - Simon Phillips (Netflix's“FUBAR” with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lionsgate's“Survive the Game” with Bruce Willis, Amazon Prime hit TV Shows“Age of The Living Dead” & “No Easy Days,”“Blood and Snow,” and the wickedly brilliant dark comedy“Stealing Chaplin”).The film garnered huge press attention when their teaser trailer dropped on January 1st, 2024, on Simon Phillips' personal YouTube account and has since been seen by millions of people worldwide. Produced by Mark Popejoy, Alexander Gausman and Andrew Agopsowicz and the Co Producer is Filmcore's Mem Ferda, the film is being released by Gravitas Ventures, An Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, for the United States and Canada. The Horror feature,“The Mouse Trap” is available now in North America (USA & Canada) on all TVOD/digital platforms and will be available on DVD/Blu-Ray on August 13th, 2024.*Steamboat Willie is the earliest version of Disney's Mickey Mouse character, which entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024.*The film's Director Jamie Bailey states "The Mouse Trap film is famously the first horror film to use the Mickey Mouse character from Steamboat Willie. We just wanted to have fun with it all. I mean it's Steamboat Willie's Mickey Mouse murdering people. It's ridiculous. We ran with it and had fun doing it and I think it shows."The film stars Simon Phillips (THE WITCHER, FUBAR) as the titular villain, said of the film "We have a childlike excitement to show the world the film! We love the amazing work Walt Disney created here and we love the creative freedom the character coming into public domain provided. Fun. That's what we had making it and what you will get watching it."“The Mouse Trap” Trailer:“The Mouse Trap” BTS Stills with Star Simon Phillips:“The Mouse Trap” Film Stills:

