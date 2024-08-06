American IRA To Host Informative Webinar Series Featuring Investment Experts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The IRA Cafe hosted by American IRA invites you on a three-part series in the month of August to navigate and empower your future.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American IRA, a leading provider of self-directed IRAs, is excited to announce an upcoming online seminar series hosting three different finance professionals. The IRA Cafe presents our guests Robert Owens, CEO of Lucky Group LLC (August 7), Jim Manning from Three Doors (August 9), and Charles Wessel from Cordell Capital (August 21). They will all take place at 12:00pm EST via Zoom and will provide valuable insights into the benefits and strategies associated with the presenter's expertise and your self-directed IRA.Event Details:Title: PT 1 Webinar Series Presents – Robert Owens, CEO of Lucky Group LLCDate: Wednesday, August 7, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: via Zoom – Register HereRobert Owens is a 23-year seasoned executive with leadership experience ranging from startup environments to thriving corporate operations, managing teams of 300+ and P&Ls in excess of $100M. He has been selected as one of the“Leadership Lafayette” members in 2012 and“Who's Who Among Entrepreneurs” in the same year.Title: PT 2 Webinar Series Presents – Jim Manning from Three DoorsDate: Friday, August 9, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: via Zoom – Register HereFamily man, Jim Manning is a Real Estate Fund Manager with 15 years of investing experience. Founder of 3 multi-million real estate companies and has completed over 3,500 deals valued at over $250M.Title: PT 3 Webinar Series Presents – Charles Wessel from Cordell CapitalDate: Wednesday, August 21, 2024Time: 12:00pm ESTLocation: via Zoom – Register HereFounder of Cordell Capital, Charles Wessel has been involved in Multifamily/Commercial Real Estate since 2006. In addition, has founded and managed several successful in the Charleston SC area.Key Topics to be Covered:About American IRAHow can SDIRA Benefit You?Extensive Info from Real ExpertsBusiness Tips for 2024How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for this insightful webinar series by visiting Zoom Webinar Registration Link Attendance is free, but registration is required to access the online event.About American IRA: American IRA is a trusted name in the self-directed IRA industry, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their retirement investments. With a commitment to education and personalized service, American IRA empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.For media inquiries, please contact: The American IRA Marketing Team at ... ... or visit our website at or call 1-866-7500-IRA(472).

