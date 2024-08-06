Contessa Gallery & Hal Rubenstein Join Forces For Unique Art And Fashion Collaboration Event, On August 8 From 57 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contessa Gallery partners with style icon Hal Rubenstein for exclusive event featuring art and fusion, August 8, 2024 | 5-7PM

- Hal RubensteinSOUTHAMPTON, NY, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contessa Gallery is delighted to host an exceptional evening celebrating art and fashion on Thursday, August 8th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event will take place at Contessa Gallery, 9 Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968, and will feature a book signing and Q&A with the legendary fashion critic and author Hal Rubenstein, in addition to remarks from Cristina Cuomo, owner of The Purist Magazine.The evening will commence with opening remarks by Cristina Cuomo, setting the stage for an inspiring exploration of fashion and its portrayal on television. Following the introduction, Hal Rubenstein will present his acclaimed book, Dressing the Part: Television's Most Stylish Shows. This lush, full-color, illustrated guide delves into how television from the 1950s to today has profoundly shaped and reflected our fashion choices. Television has long been a mirror of cultural trends and personal style, often setting the stage for fashion movements that extend beyond the screen. Rubenstein's Dressing the Part provides a comprehensive look at how TV has influenced fashion trends, offering insights into the most iconic looks from shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Avengers, Scandal, and Mad Men. The book is adorned with over 175 vivid photographs and features exclusive interviews with top costume designers and television personalities.The event will include a dynamic Q&A session with Rubenstein, moderated by Ray Rodgers, Executive Editor of The Purist Magazine at 6:30. This discussion promises to offer valuable insights into the intersections of fashion, television, and personal style. Guests will learn the surprising ways our favorite shows like Gossip Girl, Soul Train, Friends, Sex and The City, Golden Girls, and more have significantly reflected and often shaped the way we dress.Guests at our upcoming event will have the pleasure of savoring cocktails from New York's premier new distillery, Croton Hudson Spirits. DAM cocktails reflect a unique blend of artistic vision and fine spirit craftsmanship. DAM Spirits is proud to collaborate across the art, music, and culinary realms, and are committed to delivering products that appeal to the most discerning palates.Event Details:Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT. Q&A at 6:30Location: Contessa Gallery, 9 Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968RSVP: Reserve your spot today by contacting Contessa Gallery, (216)382-7800About Contessa Gallery: Contessa Gallery, located in Southampton, NY, is renowned for its sophisticated art exhibitions and exclusive cultural events.For more information, visit ContessaGallery .

