Electronic Voting Firm Votrite Nominated For 2024 Technology Innovator Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Florida, August 6th, 2024- South Florida's VotRite, a leading name in the modern Electronic world, has officially been nominated for the 2024 Innovator Awards hosted by Innovation in Business. The nomination follows an already- successful year for the company, as they have also been nominated for the Education and Training Awards hosted by Corporate Vision.



Innovation in Business is an organization dedicated to supporting creativity and innovation across the business world. IIB hosts a variety of awards focused on recognizing excellence, with their Technology Innovator Awards highlighting companies making incredible contributions to the technology landscape across the world.



"We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the 2024 Technology Innovator Awards," said VotRite President Angelica Kapsis. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create new solutions for voting accessibility and Electronic Voting Machine technology, and we are excited to see our company acknowledged by such a wonderful organization. We will continue to prioritize innovation in order to create a better future!"





About VotRite:



Led by President Angelica Kapsis and CEO Jim Kapsis, VotRite is a trailblazer in electronic voting technology. VotRite's customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions, and the company has worked diligently to ensure the machine's security through the use of individual databases, Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) technology, and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Additionally, VotRite's machines do not use hackable downloads, emails, usernames, or passwords, preventing sensitive data from being taken hostage.



CEO Jim Kapsis has extensive management and technology capabilities as the leader of various voting companies in the last 30 years. He has created two patents for voting integration and copyright software. President Angelica Kapsis has a wealth of experience working with voters with disabilities and is fervently committed to ensuring that everyone gets the right to vote in order to foster cohesion and success in both the community and the individual. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Christopher Baum is the company's Chief Compliance Officer. He has spent more than 30 years delivering high-quality IT analysis and services on the use of technology in government and in the election industry in particular. Christopher manages certification processes and election integrity.

