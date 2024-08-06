Nate Bargatze Featured Comedian, Andrew Stanley, Coming To Powell, Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Press Church Hosts Comedian Andrew Stanley for a Night of Laughter

POWELL, OHIO, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 19th at 7 PM, Press Church will host a special evening of laughter with comedian Andrew Stanley. Known for his dry delivery and observational humor, Andrew Stanley has been recognized as a New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and has appeared on Nate Bargatze's“The Showcase” in 2023. This event promises a fun and clean comedy experience for all attendees. Additionally, comedian Scott Francis, aka Great Scott, will open with a set of comedy and magic that is hilarious and unforgettable. This is an all-ages show with tickets available through Event Bright at only $10.00 a person.Pastor Sean Lee is the lead pastor of Press Church, a young congregation that launched in October of 2020. Pastor Sean emphasized,“It's all about moving towards Christ, regardless of where you think you are. We focus on what's important and direct people towards that, rather than creating boundaries. We value relationships, the next generation, authenticity, and welcoming new people. Our goal is for everyone to embrace their identity in Christ and know that they matter and have purpose.”Pastor Sean Lee and his wife Bethany are committed to involving the next generation in their efforts. As a millennial couple, they understand the importance of creating spaces where people can connect and grow together. Press Church is known for its innovative approach, hosting events at local venues like Nocterra Brewing Company and being actively involved in community activities such as volleyball at the Lazy Chameleon. With a team of leaders experienced in creative arts, Press Church brings a creative edge to its ministry. The church is known for pushing the envelope and avoiding the status quo, providing unique and engaging experiences.As a young church, Press Church aims to show the community that they are here, they care, and they enjoy having fun. Pastor Sean explained,“Life is hard enough, and sometimes we just need a good laugh. In a time where people are increasingly disconnected, we actively host events to bring people together and build meaningful relationships.”The event, sponsored by The Church Talk Project ( ) and other local businesses, promises to be a memorable night of comedy. Join Press Church as Andrew Stanley and Great Scott bring an unforgettable night of modern laugh-out-loud comedy for all.For more information, visit or contact via email at ...Event Details:Who: Comedian Andrew StanleyWhat: A night of clean, observational comedyWhen: September 19th at 7 PMWhere: Press Church, 8794 Big Bear Ave, Powell, OH 43065Press Church is a community focused church in Powell, OH, dedicated to engaging people in their spiritual journey and fostering meaningful connections. Founded in October 2020, Press Church values relationships, authenticity, and welcoming everyone into their community.

