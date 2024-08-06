Manas Pathak, CEO Of Earthen Energy, Recognized In Marquis Who's Who In America For Pioneering Efforts In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEn is proud to announce that its CEO, Manas Pathak, has been included in the 2024-2025 Marquis Who's Who in America

for his outstanding contributions to addressing climate change.

Marquis Who's Who is a prestigious publication that recognizes individuals who have made significant achievements in their respective fields. Pathak's inclusion in this esteemed list underscores his significant contributions to the fight against climate change and his role in shaping a more sustainable future.

"I am deeply honored to be included in the Marquis Who's Who in America," said Pathak. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire EarthEn Energy team. Together, we are committed to creating a sustainable future and tackling the most pressing problem of our times-climate change."

Under Manas' leadership, EarthEn Energy has developed groundbreaking CO2-based, thermo-mechanical energy storage technology, enabling the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Manas' inclusion in Marquis Who's Who is a testament to his tireless efforts to address the pressing issue of climate change," said Palash Panja, CTO of EarthEn Energy. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to continuing our mission to create a sustainable energy future."

For more information about Manas Pathak and EarthEn Energy, please visit

About EarthEn Energy

EarthEn Energy is a leading renewable energy company committed to developing and implementing sustainable energy solutions. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, EarthEn Energy aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy independence through advanced technologies and strategic partnerships.

Media contact- [email protected]

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who®

has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America®

remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis®

publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who®

website at

.

SOURCE EarthEn Energy