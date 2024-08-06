SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced plans to release second quarter 2024 operational and results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

SandRidge will host a call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering in advance at at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" sandridgeenerg , under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, acquisition and production of oil and gas assets. Its primary area of operations

is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at

sandridgeenergy .

