STELLAR AWARD WINNER CHARLES JENKINS EARNS 7TH BILLBOARD NO. 1 GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART HIT

WITH THROWBACK ANTHEM,"GOD BE PRAISED"

- Charles JenkinsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar award-winning gospel artist, Charles Jenkins , has done it again. The Los-Angeles based singer, songwriter, and producer has scored his 7th Billboard No. 1 Gospel Airplay chart hit with his current single,“God Be Praised” (Inspired People), in its 44th week on the chart. Jenkins co-produced the song with multi-Grammy® winning producer, Warryn Campbell. The frenetic, downhome groove features a cameo from beloved Chicago favorite, Elder Eric Thomas.Jenkins describes "God Be Praised” as a throwback anthem of gratitude.“This #1 is different than all of the other ones that I've been blessed to write,” he says.“As the first single off my album, Gospel Music Changed My Life, I pay homage to the traditional sounds of choirs, tambourines and hand clapping that were a part of my own personal upbringing. While I enjoy writing and releasing a broad range of sounds and songs, my commitment has always been to share sound, singable songs that can been sung around the world.The greatest joy comes from knowing that not only is this music #1 on the radio, but these songs can also be heard in sanctuaries on any given Sunday or in homes, cars, gyms and beyond. I am grateful to my dear friend, music industry legend Tracey Artis, and the program directors and radio announcers around the world for helping us to spread this sound.”Jenkins isn't only busy writing hits for himself, he's spreading the love. He co-wrote Koryn Hawthorne's current Top ten single“Look at God” with Hawthorne, Munson Steed, Christopher Gale, and Isaiah Campbell who's written songs for 2 Chainz and other industry staples. He also penned a song entitled“Hold On” on Karen Clark Sheard's forthcoming album, Still Karen. It's rumored to be the Detroit music legend's next radio single.Jenkins is making inroads into the film world as well. He joined "Power" and "The Chi" music supervisor Derryck“Big Tank” Thornton and legendary session man, veteran producer and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., on crafting the music for the Universal Pictures movie, Praise This, in 2023. The Will Packer film stars Chloe Bailey, Quavo, Druski, and gospel artists Koryn Hawthorne and Jekalyn Carr. Jenkins also appeared as Rev. Jacobs in the Sony Classics Film, We Grown Now, that was released earlier this year. The film stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Lil Rel Howery, and Jurnee Smollett.Over the last dozen years, Jenkins has earned hundreds of millions of digital streams for his parade of inspiring No. 1 hits such as“War,” Grace,” and“He'll Make It Alright.” His signature song“Awesome” spent twenty-two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (R.I.A.A.). Earlier this year, Jenkins received a BMI Gospel Trailblazer Award as songwriter and publisher of his Billboard Year End No. 1 remake“Never Knew Love" with the legendary Stephanie Mills.View“God Be Praised” Music Video:

