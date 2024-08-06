Lantronix Inc. Wins 2024 Iot Evolution Product Of The Year Award From Iot Evolution World Magazine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lantronix's Percepxion Cloud Software Honored as One of the Most Innovative IoT Products

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in Compute and Connectivity IoT solutions, is proud to announce that its PercepxionTM Cloud IoT Edge Solutions platform has been honored with the prestigious 2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award by IoT Evolution World , the leading publication in IoT technologies. This esteemed award celebrates the most groundbreaking products and solutions in IoT as selected by the editors of IoT Evolution World. For Lantronix, being recognized underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing business efficiency and fostering innovation in the IoT sector with cutting-edge technology.



Since its launch in February 2024, the Percepxion platform has set a new benchmark for IoT operations management. Deployed by a diverse range of companies - from Fortune 100 enterprises to agile, cutting-edge startups - Percepxion has demonstrated its capability to streamline and enhance IoT operations across industries.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC and co-publisher of IoT Evolution World, remarked,“I am pleased to congratulate Lantronix on this well-deserved award. The Percepxion platform showcases the level of innovation necessary to lead in the rapidly evolving IoT market. Lantronix's contributions are establishing new industry standards.”

Delivered as a service, the Percepxion multi-tenant cloud platform provides businesses with comprehensive device lifecycle management through Web, APIs and mobile apps. It is offered with Level Technical Support, limited warranty and other optional services. Remote installation of Lantronix devices includes zero-touch automated provisioning managed through Percepxion. Site-required firmware, configuration and certificates are remotely loaded to ensure secure data communication and compliant devices. The platform is ideal for critical infrastructure management, fleet management, smart cities, and other end-to-end IoT edge solutions.

The Percepxion platform is pre-configured into Lantronix's award-winning IoT gateways, routers, trackers, and switches. Here's how it benefits your business:

: Ensure your IoT devices are secure and compliant from installation to decommissioning.: Seamlessly manage devices through a single intuitive interface, scaling operations from regional to global levels.: Simplify device deployment with automated provisioning, reducing manual intervention and errors.: Load site-required firmware, configurations, and certificates remotely, ensuring secure data communication.

"This award for Percepxion highlights our dedication to providing cutting-edge IoT solutions that boost operational efficiency," said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer for Lantronix. "We will keep enhancing the Percepxion platform to address the changing demands of the IoT industry, with a positive outlook on the future and strong confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

According to IoT Analytics, Enterprise IoT market reached $269 billion in 2023, growing 15 percent year-over-year. With regions like China, India and the United States leading this growth as well as sectors such as automotive and process manufacturing driving vertical expansion, Lantronix is strategically positioned to capitalize on these trends. Our innovative solutions are designed to meet the increasing demand for secure, scalable IoT management.

To learn more about Percepxion and review its 60-day free trial offer, visit .

About Lantronix Percepxion TM Cloud Software Platform

Delivered as a service, the Percepxion multi-tenant cloud platform provides businesses with comprehensive device lifecycle management through Web, APIs and mobile apps. It includes Level Technical Support, a limited warranty and additional optional services. Ideal for critical infrastructure management, fleet management, smart cities and other end-to-end IoT edge solutions, Percepxion is the key to advancing your IoT operations.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

