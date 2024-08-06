Throw The Best Parties This Summer And Have Amazing Vibes With Your Friends And Family With The LG SC9S Soundbar

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August, 2024 – The summer months are here, which means it's time to get indoors for all your parties and gatherings. However, no party is complete without some fine tunes to get the dance floor pumping or just to set the general vibe. This is where LG comes in, with the LG SC9S Soundbar. The pinnacle of LG's prowess, this new soundbar comes packed with practical and convenient features, all while seamlessly integrating itself into your home aesthetics.

One of the best things to do in the summer with friends and family is to have a movie binging session at home. Paired with the LG OLED C series, the LG SC9S can help you bring a theater setup at home, thanks to its advanced features such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced technology, users can bring home theater-like surround sound for a more immersive audio-visual experience. Featuring the world's first Triple Up-firing Channel, the new LG SoundBar SC9S is also capable of deliver wider range and richer soundstage. This works in hand with the Triple Level Spatial Sound, which uses an Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF) related 3D engine, that creates a virtual middle layer for more sophisticated surround sound. Its companion wireless subwoofer further targets low notes and hits them with ease and top quality. Too technical? Essentially put, get everyone together and put one of your best movies on and watch how the LG SC9S put the 'theater' in home theater.

Built for multiple purposes, the LG SoundBar SC9S is also the perfect solution for game night with your best buddies! With its Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), you can enjoy smooth, lag-free audio for your games.

Want to use the LG SC9S for music during a party? Along with all the technical features, the soundbar is compatible with various music streaming platforms complete with Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) to ensure high-definition audio over a Wi-Fi connection. It also comes with complete support for Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple AirPlay.

The LG SC9S also perfectly pairs with the LG OLED C series. It wirelessly connects with the LG WOWCAST technology, which also enables complete control of both devices from a single remote. It also comes with a dedicated 4K Pass-through to maintain high quality audio-video transmissions. Additionally, the exclusive bracket for LG OLED C series will ensure that this new soundbar comfortably sits in the optimal position, be it on a stand or wall-mounted, contributing to an overall sleek design.

The LG SC9S is the perfect companion for all your audio needs this summer, regardless of what kind of party you want to have at home.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company:

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal.