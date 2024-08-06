PRIVACY ALERT: Rite Aid Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 2.2 Million Customer Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 2.2 customers of Rite Aid Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based pharmacy chain.

On or about July 12, 2024, Rite Aid confirmed that a third party impersonated a company employee, compromised their business credentials, and gained access to certain systems. The third party then gained access to data associated with the purchase of specific retail products.

Rite Aid has yet to reveal who was behind the data breach, the RansomHub cybercrime group claimed credit for the breach, saying they stole customer data from the company's systems. RansomHub claims it obtained over 19 gigabytes of customer information, including 45 million lines of their personal information. Rite Aid reportedly refused to pay the ransom.

Rite Aid recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers or other government-issued IDs presented between June 6, 2017 and July 30, 2018.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Rite Aid's cybersecurity practices.

