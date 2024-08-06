July’S Trade Figures: Brazil Nears Market Expectations With Robust Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of July 2024, Brazil showcased a significant trade surplus of $7.640 billion, a testament to its economic resilience.



Brazil's exports hit $30.919 billion, surpassing imports of $23.279 billion, per the latest Foreign Trade Secretariat report. This achievement brings the year-to-date surplus to an impressive $49.556 billion.



Despite falling slightly short of the anticipated $7.792 billion surplus predicted by experts, the July figures reflect a notable increase from June's $6.711 billion.



This uptick underscores Brazil 's thriving export activities, which marked a 9.3% increase compared to the same month in 2023.



The growth was particularly strong in agriculture, with an 8.3% increase, or an additional $550 million.







The extractive industry was not far behind, growing by 11.5%, or $730 million. Meanwhile, manufacturing surged by 8.9%, adding $1.34 billion to the export tally.



Imports also showed a robust 15.7% year-over-year increase, indicating a revival in domestic demand-a positive signal for the economy.

Brazil's Trade Dynamics

Agricultural imports spiked by 35.9%, adding $130 million, despite a slight dip in the extractive industry by 1.1%, or $20 million.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw a significant boost, with a $3.05 billion increase, amounting to a 16.8% rise.



Throughout 2024, Brazil 's trade balance has consistently demonstrated positive dynamics, with exports up by 1.4% and reaching $194.81 billion. Imports, on the other hand, tallied up to $145.254 billion.



This steady performance amidst global economic unpredictability highlights the enduring strength of Brazil's export sectors, particularly in agriculture and industry.



In essence, the July surplus fell short of expectations, but Brazil's annual trade figures highlight strong export growth and renewed internal demand.



This scenario paints a promising picture of Brazil's economic landscape, suggesting stability. It also indicates potential prosperity in the face of global challenges.

MENAFN06082024007421016031ID1108524752