Apollo and Vale Forge $600 Million Joint Venture for Oman Iron Ore Distribution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Apollo and Vale (VALE3) announced on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, that they have established a joint venture.



This venture relates to the Vale Oman Distribution Center (VODC . The center is an integrated facility for blending and distributing iron ore. It has a nominal capacity of 40 million tons per year (Mtpa).

Key Details of the Joint Venture







and Ownership: Apollo will invest $600 million (approximately R$3.3 billion). They will acquire a 50% stake in the joint venture. Vale will retain the remaining 50% ownership.



Operations: The VODC operates a maritime terminal in Sohar, Oman. This terminal includes a deep-water jetty. It is fully integrated for blending and distributing iron ore.



Capacity: The facility has a nominal capacity of 40 Mtpa. This makes it a significant player in the global iron ore distribution network.

Strategic Importance: The VODC is strategically located in one of the world's busiest trade corridors. This enhances its importance in global supply chains.







Regulatory Approvals: The agreement's completion is expected in the second half of 2024. This is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Vale Oman Pelletizing Company: Vale will continue to own 100% of the Vale Oman Pelletizing Company (VOPC). This company is not part of the joint venture.



Regulatory and Operational AspectsStatements and Strategic ImplicationsJamshid Ehsani, a partner at Apollo, emphasized the VODC's strategic positioning. He highlighted Apollo's ability to finance essential supply chain infrastructure.This investment underscores Apollo's expertise. They provide clients with unique access to high-quality assets and securities.About ApolloApollo is a global alternative asset manager. They are known for investment strategies across yield, hybrid, and equity.The firm aims to provide clients with excess returns and innovative capital solutions for growth.Apollo's approach to investing aligns the interests of its clients, the businesses it invests in, its employees, and the communities it impacts.ConclusionThis joint venture marks a significant step for both Apollo and Vale. It leverages the strategic location and capacity of the VODC.This enhances their positions in the global iron ore marke . The partnership is expected to bring substantial benefits to both companies. It aligns with their long-term strategic goals.The transaction is set to close in the latter half of 2024. This is pending regulatory approvals.Apollo and Vale Forge $600 Million Joint Venture for Oman Iron Ore Distribution