ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q24 Results

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q24 Results
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Results for the 2nd quarter of 2024
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2024 ending June 30, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website ( ).
Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Wednesday, August 07 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). For further information see .
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
MENAFN06082024003732001241ID1108524731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.