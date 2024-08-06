عربي


ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q24 Results


8/6/2024 6:16:32 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Results for the 2nd quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2024 ending June 30, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website ( ).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Wednesday, August 07 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). For further information see .

Renato Lulia Jacob
 Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

