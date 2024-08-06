ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 2Q24 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Results for the 2nd quarter of 2024



SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its and the at large that the Complete Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2024 ending June 30, 2024, are already available on the Investor Relations website ( ).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Wednesday, August 07 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT). For further information see .

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Corporate Strategy, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881

[email protected]

