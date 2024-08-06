Frasle Mobility Records R$1.8 Billion In Net Revenue In The First Half Of The Year

Revenue performance in 2Q24 remained positive compared to the same period in 2023. R$980.3 million were recorded, an increase of 6.6%. Revenue from the foreign market was R$392.5 million, which represents stability compared to 2Q23.

The last few months have seen a number of events that influenced overall results, resulting in negative figures compared to previous periods. In April, the manufacturing activities of the subsidiary Fanacif, in Uruguay, were shut down. In May, the floods that devastated Rio Grande do Sul harmed part of the business in the state, in addition to inflationary impacts related to operations located in Argentina.

MAIN RESULTS – 2Q24

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 2Q23 and 1H23 – amounts in MM)