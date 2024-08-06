(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liver cancer drugs

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

10.03%

during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of liver cancer

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing use of monoclonal antibodies. However,

only curative option is surgical resection and transplantation

Key market players include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global liver cancer drugs market 2024-2028

-

Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Immunotherapy and Targeted therapy) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Eureka Therapeutics, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Lion TCR Pte. Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Q BioMed Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Monoclonal antibodies are a promising approach in the treatment of liver cancer, as traditional chemotherapy has limited effectiveness. The main challenge in developing liver cancer drugs is identifying tumor-specific targets. To address this, research focuses on creating stable and high-affinity antibodies and fragments that can target these antigens. Monoclonal antibodies offer advantages such as sensitivity and specificity, reducing side effects. One approved monoclonal antibody exists, with several others in various stages of evaluation. This increasing use of monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

The Liver Cancer Drugs Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising number of liver cancer cases, particularly from liver cirrhosis caused by excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and viral hepatitis. Immunotherapy and chemotherapeutic medications like Sorafenib, Lenvatinib, Regorafenib, and Ramucirumab are trending treatments for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC). Hepatectomy, liver transplantation, ablation, and radiation therapy are also used. New drugs in the development pipeline show promise for improving response rates. Factors driving market growth include an aging population, increased public awareness, and the need for novel treatments for cirrhosis and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Elsevier research suggests that serum enzyme levels, body mass, and hepatic architecture are key indicators for liver cancer screening. Preventive measures such as viral hepatitis treatment, vaccination programs, and safe injection practices are essential. Men and women are equally affected, with a higher incidence in developing countries. Genome-targeted therapy and targeted therapy are emerging trends. The market is expected to grow despite challenges like high costs and limited access to healthcare.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation-

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The liver cancer market faces significant challenges due to the limited curative options available. The primary treatments for liver cancer are surgical resection and transplantation. However, these options come with their own set of challenges. Surgical resection is the only potentially curative modality, but it can only be performed on candidates who meet specific requirements and is often associated with a high recurrence rate. Transplantation is an option for patients with recurrent tumors, but the scarcity of donor livers poses a major challenge. Moreover, the disease is frequently diagnosed in advanced stages, making curative treatments less feasible. As a result, there is a significant unmet need for disease-modifying drugs that can alter tumor initiation, growth,

angiogenesis, and progression pathways. The absence of such drugs in the market or pipeline presents a significant growth hurdle for the liver cancer market during the forecast period. The Liver Cancer Drugs Market faces several challenges in addressing the growing incidence of liver cancer. Factors such as body mass, serum enzyme levels, and hepatic architecture can impact the disease's diagnosis and treatment.

Elsevier reports link excess fat production, Type 2 diabetes, liver inflammation, and cirrhosis as significant risk factors. Screening criteria for liver cancer are essential, but challenges include identifying viral hepatitis treatment and vaccination programs, unsafe injection practices, and the aging population. Novel drugs in the drug development pipeline offer hope, including genome-targeted therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and other liver cancers like Hepatoblastoma and Intrahepatic carcinoma. Public health authorities must address these challenges through increased public awareness, lifestyle practices, and addressing chronic hepatitis infections like Hepatitis B and C. The 5-year survival rate for liver cancer is low, highlighting the need for effective treatments and improved diagnosis. Targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and response rates are critical areas of focus for liver cancer drugs. Men and women are equally affected, with primary liver cancer and metastatic cancer affecting malignant cells in liver tissues.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This liver cancer drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Immunotherapy 1.2 Targeted therapy



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia 2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Immunotherapy-

The liver cancer drugs market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer and the development of new, effective treatments. Key players in the market include Roche, Bayer, and Merck. These companies are investing in research and development to bring innovative therapies to market, such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the unmet medical need for effective liver cancer treatments and the increasing number of approved drugs.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

- Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global gastric cancer drugs market is experiencing significant growth due to rising incidences of gastric cancer and advancements in targeted therapies. The market is segmented by drug type, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Major players such as Roche, Novartis, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are driving innovation. North America leads in market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing awareness, early diagnosis, and improved healthcare infrastructure are key drivers. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, offering lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Research Analysis

Liver cancer, also known as hepatic cancer, is a malignant growth in the liver that can be primary or metastatic. Primary liver cancer includes various types such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), hepatoblastoma, and intrahepatic carcinoma. The primary causes of liver cancer are chronic hepatitis infections, particularly Hepatitis B and C, and liver cirrhosis. The 5-year survival rate for liver cancer is relatively low, with less than 20% of patients surviving beyond five years. Public health authorities are working to increase public awareness and promote early diagnosis through screening programs. Novel drugs and immunotherapy are emerging as promising treatments in the drug development pipeline. The geriatric population and men are more susceptible to liver cancer, and lifestyle practices such as excessive alcohol consumption and obesity also contribute to the risk. The intrahepatic bile duct can also be affected, leading to bile duct cancer. The number of deaths from liver cancer continues to rise, making it a significant global health concern. Medications and genome-targeted therapy are being explored to improve treatment outcomes.

Market Research Overview

Liver cancer, also known as hepatic cancer, is a malignant growth in the liver that can be primary or metastatic. Primary liver cancer includes hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), hepatoblastoma, and intrahepatic carcinoma. The five-year survival rate for liver cancer is relatively low due to late diagnosis and limited treatment options. Diagnosis is often challenging due to nonspecific symptoms and lack of effective screening criteria. Risk factors include chronic hepatitis infections, such as Hepatitis B and C, liver cirrhosis, excess fat production leading to Type 2 diabetes, and lifestyle practices like alcohol consumption and smoking. Public health authorities are focusing on viral hepatitis treatment, vaccination programs, and addressing unsafe injection practices to prevent liver cancer. Medications like Sorafenib, Lenvatinib, Regorafenib, and Ramucirumab are used for immunotherapy and chemotherapeutic treatments. Other treatments include hepatectomy, liver transplantation, ablation, and radiation therapy. The drug development pipeline includes novel drugs and genome-targeted therapy. The aging population and gender (men more affected than women) are also significant factors. An animal model is used for research, along with body mass, serum enzyme levels, and hepatic architecture. Elsevier provides comprehensive information on liver cancer research.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

