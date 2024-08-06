Lime Oil Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 370.2 Million From 2024-2028, Rising Use Of Lime Oil In Different Sectors Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

lime oil market

size is estimated to grow by USD 370.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Rising use of lime oil in different sectors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing prominence of private-label brands. However, distribution challenges poses a challenge. Key market players include Aromaaz International, CIFAL HERBAL Pvt. Ltd., CITRICOS VEGA HERMANOS S.A. DE C.V., Citrojugo, Citrolim S.A. De C.V., doTERRA International LLC, Givaudan SA, GRUPO TECNAAL, Inovia International Ltd., Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Natures Natural India, Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils LLC, Plant Therapy, SpringThyme Oils Ltd., Statfold Seed Oils LTD., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Young Living Essential Oils LC. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lime oil market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Lime Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 370.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Aromaaz International, CIFAL HERBAL Pvt. Ltd., CITRICOS VEGA HERMANOS S.A. DE C.V., Citrojugo, Citrolim S.A. De C.V., doTERRA International LLC, Givaudan SA, GRUPO TECNAAL, Inovia International Ltd., Lionel Hitchen Ltd., Natures Natural India, Penny Price Aromatherapy Ltd., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils LLC, Plant Therapy, SpringThyme Oils Ltd., Statfold Seed Oils LTD., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Ultra International Ltd., VedaOils, and Young Living Essential Oils LC

Market Driver

Retailers worldwide are expanding their private-label offerings, particularly in the organic edible oils segment, which includes lime oil. Major retailers, such as Alibaba, are entering this market by introducing their brands, capitalizing on the rising consumer preference for organic products. Private-label products are cost-effective alternatives to branded ones, making them popular among price-sensitive consumers. Supermarkets are increasing their shelf space for private-label brands and implementing marketing strategies to boost sales. The growth of the private-label market is expected to continue, driving the demand for lime oil and other organic edible oils.



The Lime Oil Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in natural essential oils for various applications. Organic food and aromatherapy sectors are key drivers, with lime oil's therapeutic properties in demand for health and wellness products. Lime oil's antiseptic properties make it popular in healthcare, food, and oral care products. In cosmetics, it's used in antiaging creams, soaps, and toiletries. The market includes both processed food and beverage industries and artisanal soapmaking. Lime oil's siblings, like other citrus essential oils, are also in demand. The market consists of manufacturers and suppliers, with B2B and B2C distribution channels. Adulterated lime oil is a concern, with purified lime oil becoming a preferred choice. Consumers purchase lime oil-based products via e-commerce and online retail. The market is segmented into conventional source and distilled form segments, catering to various industries like restaurants, hospitality establishments, and beauty products.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



Retail stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount, and convenience stores, have emerged as significant distribution channels for lime oil manufacturers and vendors. However, this arrangement presents several challenges for manufacturers. Firstly, retailers operate on lower profit margins, putting pressure on manufacturers to maintain competitive prices and margins. Secondly, retailers demand innovative merchandising solutions, such as movable shelves, to minimize their replenishment costs. Thirdly, retailers aim to avoid inventory gaps by sourcing from alternative vendors if suppliers fail to meet their demand. Lastly, consumers' shifting preferences towards convenience stores necessitate manufacturers' expertise in category management to strike a balance between price and volume. Lime oil is a valuable commodity in various industries, including food and beverage, hospitality, beauty products, and e-commerce. Producers face challenges in meeting the high demand for this citrus essential oil derived from the Rutaceae plant. The market is segmented into conventional source and distilled form. B2B distribution dominates, supplying lime oil to restaurants, businesses, and food processing industries for their antiseptic, antiviral, astringent, and antibacterial properties. B2C distribution, through retailers and online platforms, caters to consumers seeking lime oil-based products for medicinal uses, such as febrile conditions, blood coagulation, and wound healing. Additionally, lime oil finds applications in cosmetics for antiaging, hair loss, and skin ageing. In the food industry, it's used as a flavoring agent, while in the medical field, it's used for disinfection and inflammatory skin problems like acne and arthritis. Lime oil is also found in everyday items like toothpaste and mouthwash. Despite its numerous benefits, challenges remain in ensuring consistent quality and sustainable sourcing.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This lime oil market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Personal care 1.3 Others



2.1 Europe

2.2 North America

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1

Food and beverage-

Lime essential oils are 100% pure and natural, making them safe for consumption. Unlike dried herbs, lime oil retains its nutritional properties, leading to its increasing use in food and beverages. The market growth is driven by the rising demand for natural and organic products due to health concerns. The beverage segment is a significant market for lime oil due to the increasing popularity of naturally flavored beverages. The market is expected to grow significantly due to consumer preferences for natural products and unique flavors. Advancements in food processing technologies and efficient supply chain management are also contributing factors. However, the high cost of natural lime oil compared to synthetic and inorganic alternatives may hinder market growth. Despite this, the market is anticipated to exhibit continual growth due to increasing awareness of the health benefits of lime oil and the global trend towards natural ingredients in food and beverages.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global essential oil market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising consumer interest in natural products. The global avocado oil market is projected to expand due to its increasing application in the food and cosmetics industries. Similarly, the global citrus oils market is thriving, fueled by demand in the flavor and fragrance sectors. These markets are characterized by a surge in health-conscious consumers and advancements in extraction technologies, promising robust future growth and diverse opportunities for industry players.

Research Analysis

The Lime Oil Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for natural essential oils in various sectors. Lime oil, derived from the peels of lime fruits, is widely used in the food industry for adding flavors to processed food and beverages. In the health and wellness sector, lime oil is popular in aromatherapy and therapeutics for its antiseptic properties, which help in treating infections and aging symptoms. The organic food industry is also a major consumer base for lime oil due to its natural and health benefits. The market for lime oil-based products is expanding in cosmetics, fragrances, and B2C distribution through e-commerce and online retail. The market can be segmented into conventional source and distilled form segments, with the distilled form segment holding a larger market share. Lime oil is also used extensively in restaurants and hospitality establishments for its refreshing aroma and taste.

Market Research Overview

The Lime Oil Market encompasses a wide range of applications, primarily in the realms of consumer goods and therapeutics. Lime oil, derived from the rutaceae plant, is a natural essential oil prized for its refreshing citrus scent and various health benefits. It finds extensive use in organic food, natural essential oils, aromatherapy, and therapeutics. Lime oil is known for its antiseptic, antiviral, astringent, aperitif, bactericidal, disinfectant, febrifuge, haemostatic, restorative, tonic, and antibacterial properties. In food and beverage, lime oil is used for flavor blending in various dishes, especially in the hospitality industry and restaurants. In the healthcare sector, it is used in medicinal applications, including wound healing, blood coagulation, and infections. In cosmetics and personal care, lime oil is used in antiaging creams, soaps, toiletries, and mosquito repellents. The Lime Oil Market includes manufacturers and suppliers, with distribution channels ranging from B2B to B2C, including retailers, e-commerce, and online retail. The market consists of both conventional and distilled forms of lime oil, with the latter being purified and adulteration-free. The market also includes lime oil-based products, such as citrus essential oils, used in food processing, oral care products, and various therapeutic applications. Lime oil is also used in aromatherapy for its calming and refreshing properties, and in perfumes and fragrances for its appealing citrus scent. It is used in the production of palmitic acid, and in the treatment of skin problems, including aging symptoms, weight management, and inflammatory conditions such as acne and arthritis. In summary, the Lime Oil Market is a diverse and growing industry, with applications ranging from food and beverage to healthcare, cosmetics, and therapeutics. Its natural properties and versatility make it a valuable commodity for manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Food And Beverage



Personal Care

Others

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio