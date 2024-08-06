(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone flight management system size is estimated to grow by USD 14.35 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.77% during the forecast period. Increase in acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications

lower battery life and low capacity of drones poses a challenge. Key market players include AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., Black Swift Technologies LLC., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Intel Corp., Mobilicom Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Safran SA, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., UAV Navigation SL, UAVOS Inc., vHive, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Drone Flight Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14359.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries China, US, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., Black Swift Technologies LLC., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., HENSOLDT AG, Intel Corp., Mobilicom Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Safran SA, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., UAV Navigation SL, UAVOS Inc., vHive, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

The drone industry is witnessing significant growth due to increasing applications in various sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, and construction. However, the use of lithium-ion and lithium polymer (LiPo) batteries, which are commonly used for powering drones, poses challenges in terms of limited flight times and safety concerns. These batteries have a low energy capacity and typically last only 30 minutes during drone operation. Additionally, they utilize flammable organic solvents, increasing the risk of fire and explosion due to short circuits, overcharging, and high temperatures. To address these challenges, innovative alternatives like lithium-metal batteries are gaining attention. Lithium-metal batteries offer several advantages, including a non-flammable electrolyte that eliminates the risk of fire and explosion. Furthermore, they have a higher energy density, enabling longer drone flight times, and are more compact in size, making them suitable for drone applications. Startups like Cuberg, Inc., based in the US, and SolidEnergy Systems are leading the way in manufacturing and developing lithium-metal batteries for commercial applications. Cuberg claims that lithium-metal batteries can enhance drone flight time by up to 70% compared to lithium-ion batteries. SolidEnergy Systems has developed a lithium-metal battery with an energy density twice that of lithium-ion batteries. The adoption of drones by various industries is expected to drive the expansion of the global drone flight management system market during the forecast period. Companies investing in advanced battery technology will gain a competitive edge in the market.



The Drone Flight Management System market is experiencing significant growth, with tech firms like Berkshire developing advanced solutions. Flight control algorithms, GPS, and waypoint navigation are key features driving demand. Applications in search and rescue and disaster management are on the rise. Battery management systems ensure optimal performance and safety. Flight management systems enable pilots to manage aircraft systems, navigation, and surveillance. SAP is integrating these systems into glass cockpits for crewmembers. Programmers are focusing on cybersecurity, addressing concerns over potential cyber attacks through secure data storage and control display units. Flight management computers and multi-function displays are being integrated as line fit or retrofit options for various aircraft types, from narrow-body to wide-body aircraft. Sensors and sensors fusion are also integral components. However, open wifi and data storage remain challenges to be addressed.



Drone batteries, primarily lithium-ion and lithium polymer (LiPo), power most drones globally, but their limited capacity restricts flight distance to approximately 10 kilometers. Manufacturers are addressing this challenge by improving battery size and capacity, which increases drone weight. Alternative energy sources like solar power and hydrogen fuel cells are being explored to extend flight time, but cost-effective and compact implementation remains elusive. Commercial drones have limited load-carrying capacity, hindering their adoption for large parcel delivery by logistics companies. Enhancing battery life, reducing costs, and increasing payload capacity are the major hurdles for drone manufacturers, potentially limiting the market growth for drone flight management systems. The Drone Flight Management System market faces several challenges in various industries such as navigation for accurate positioning and obstacle avoidance, surveillance for security and monitoring applications, and glass cockpits for improved visibility. Programmers and sensors ensure smooth operation, but cybersecurity threats and open wifi vulnerabilities pose risks. Data storage and control display units are essential for efficient data management. Flight management computers and multi-function displays facilitate easier operation. Line fit and retrofit solutions cater to different aircraft types, including narrow-body and wide-body commercial jets, agriculture, construction, energy, public safety, and military aviation. Companies like Collins Aerospace lead the market, while drone types range from fixed-wing to rotary wing, with short, mid-range, and long-range capabilities and electric propulsion systems. New entrants like Supernal and the Gremlins demonstration system add to the market's diversity.

1.1 Ground controller

1.2 Data link 1.3 Onboard controller



2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America



Ground controller - The Drone Flight Management System market is driven by the advancements in ground control systems. A ground controller is a crucial component for operating and commanding drones, featuring a joystick and a display for footage visualization. Ground controllers use radio frequency signals to receive inputs from operators and convert them into commands for the drone. Continuous research and development in the drone industry have led to software-based control systems, enabling drone operation via smartphones or laptops. The rising trend of drone autonomy, smartphone applications, and advanced sensors are transforming UAV control. Interoperable components are also being developed to enhance the functionality of ground controllers. However, for inexperienced pilots, ground controllers can be overwhelming, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

The global Drone Data Link System market is expanding as advancements in communication technologies enhance real-time data transmission for various applications. The Tethered Drones Market is also growing, driven by their ability to provide extended flight times and reliable connectivity for surveillance and monitoring. Meanwhile, the global EVTOL aircraft market is experiencing significant growth due to innovations in electric vertical takeoff and landing technology, promising revolutionized urban air mobility solutions. These markets reflect increasing investment and technological progress in the drone and aviation sectors.

Research Analysis

The Drone Flight Management System (DFMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of drones in various industries such as Agriculture, Construction, Energy, Public safety, Commercial aviation, and Military aviation. DFMS enables drones to fly autonomously, following pre-programmed flight paths and navigating using GPS and waypoint navigation. This technology is crucial for applications like search and rescue, disaster management, and surveillance. DFMS integrates with battery management systems to optimize power usage and ensures safe and efficient drone operations. Tech firms are developing advanced flight control algorithms to enhance the capabilities of fixed-wing drones, making them more akin to airplanes. Crewmembers and pilots benefit from DFMS as it reduces their workload, allowing them to focus on mission-critical tasks. SAP and other aircraft system manufacturers are integrating DFMS into their offerings, making it an essential component of modern aircraft technology.

Market Research Overview

The Drone Flight Management System (DFMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for drone technology in various industries such as Agriculture, Construction, Energy, Public safety, Commercial aviation, and Military aviation. DFMS enables drones to fly autonomously and efficiently by integrating various technologies like Flight control algorithms, GPS, Waypoint navigation, and Search and rescue systems. The market caters to different drone types, including Fixed-wing drones and Rotary wing drones, with varying ranges such as Short range, Mid-range, and Long range. Electric propulsion systems are commonly used in drones for power. Tech firms are developing advanced DFMS features like Supernal's autonomous flight system, Gremlins demonstration system, and Berkshire's advanced battery management system. DFMS integrates with Aircraft systems, including Airplanes, Crewmembers, Pilots, and Glass cockpits, and offers Line fit and Retrofit options for various Aircraft types, including Narrow-body and Wide-body. However, concerns around Cyber attack vulnerabilities, Open wifi risks, Data storage, and Control display units remain challenges for the market. SAP, Navigation, Surveillance, and various sensors are also essential components of DFMS. Programmers continuously develop Flight management computers, Multi-function displays, and Flight management systems to enhance drone capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Component



Ground Controller



Data Link

Onboard Controller

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

