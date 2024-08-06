Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Celebrates Summer With New Drink Menu, Taco Tuesday Double-Points, Kids Eat Free Special + More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rodrigo's Mexican Grill , a local favorite for Mexican Cuisine and Southern-inspired cocktails, continues to celebrate Summer with exciting updates that include a kids eat free incentive, 11 brand new cocktails, a newly re-designed restaurant menu and more. With the update, guests at all 10 Rodrigo's locations can now choose from an updated variety of cocktails and margaritas that are perfect for any occasion. Explore the latest August news and incentives below.

Drink of the month: Beat the August heat with Rodrigo's Cristalino Pepino. The cocktail is made with a refreshing blend of Maestro Dobel Diamante, cucumber juice, agave syrup, a splash of lime, cucumber, and a jalapeño spear. Be sure to order from the menu during lunch or dinner daily!

11 New Cocktails: Rodrigo's Mexican Grill is winning the Mexican-inspired cocktail game with a recently rolled-out menu with nearly a dozen drinks crafted only using the finest ingredients. The updated drink menu is available now at all Rodrigo's locations through Fall 2024.

All-New Menu Design: Rodrigo's has rolled out beautiful reimagined menus available in-restaurant and online. The color selection, design elements, and layout pay homage to the family's Mexican roots.

Kids Eat Free: As our kiddos head back to school, we're making life a little easier for all the families out there. Every Monday throughout August, all children under 12 eat free with an adult meal purchase.

Taco Tuesday: Catch up with friends and family while enjoying a legendary Rodrigo's Taco Tuesday. You can earn Double Points every Tuesday via Rodrigo's Rewards App.

Double-Points on Fajitas: August 18th is National Fajita Day! To celebrate, Rodrigo's is offering double points for rewards members who place Fajita orders.

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill is celebrating 52 years of business and continues their commitment to keeping things flavorful and fresh, carrying a tradition that has earned the restaurant one of the most loyal customer bases in SoCal. Never settling, Rodrigo's always looks for ways to evolve their menu while keeping new and longtime guests a priority. Using only locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family has stuck with multi-generational recipes that delight guests while carefully rolling out new menu items and seasonal specials.

About Rodrigo's Mexican Grill:

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants serving authentic Mexican food throughout Southern California. The Fraser family opened their first location as Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Orange, California, in July of 1972. The food is simple, fresh, and made by expert cooks from Jalisco, Mexico, who use traditional ingredients and cooking techniques to create dishes that are bursting with flavor. Rodrigo's Mexican Grill has grown to 10 locations throughout Southern California, each offering the same high-quality food and excellent service that has made the chain so popular.

