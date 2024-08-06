Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Ventura County Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Autumnwood at Harvest at Limoneira is

set to debut this Saturday in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of

M.D.C. Holdings, (NYSE: MDC ), is pleased to announce the grand opening of Autumnwood (RichmondAmerican/Autumnwood ), an exciting addition to the Harvest at Limoneira masterplan in Santa Paula. Scheduled to open on Saturday, August 10, this exceptional new Ventura County community boasts four inspired two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's

homebuyers are seeking.

Community tours (RichmondAmerican/AutumnwoodGO)

The Lennox is one of the four thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Autumnwood at Harvest at Limoneira in Santa Paula, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Autumnwood at Harvest at Limoneira for live entertainment, including a balloon artist, and community tours on Saturday, August 10,

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

More about Autumnwood at Harvest at Limoneira:



New two-story homes from the $700s

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 1,670 to 1,960 sq. ft.

Designer-curated finishes and fixtures

Resort-style amenities, including a community clubhouse, pool, fitness center, trails, parks and gardens

Conveniently located near shopping, dining, notable schools and cultural attractions Close proximity to McGrath State Beach and Los Padres National Forest

Autumnwood at Harvest at Limoneira

is located at 1864 Jojoba Drive in Santa Paula. For more information, call 909.579.3288 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

