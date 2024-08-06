Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Q2 Total Revenue of $90.9 Million -

- Q2 Net Loss of $10.2 Million or $(0.27) per Share -

- Q2 Operating Cash Flow of $23.5 Million -

- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) Million - TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the“Company”), today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We made progress during the quarter towards our strategic and deliberate path to transform Hallador and capture increased value as we advance our products and services up the value chain. Since acquiring the Merom Power Plant in 2022, we have expanded our offerings from fuel production to wholesale electricity sales, and we are now moving further up the chain to begin powering the industrial end user, including through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier and WIN REMC earlier this year. Since that time, we have carried out a data center targeted Request for Proposal (RFP) that has received a robust response and is in active negotiations, further strengthening our conviction that power is in critical demand and that we possess a crucial component to the success of these data centers.” “In the near term, we are facing a challenging market for spot electricity sales. Record natural gas production last year, combined with the second warmest winter in 25 years, has led to a surplus in natural gas inventory. This imbalance has driven down both gas and electricity prices, resulting in an energy market where pricing was above our cost structure only 40% of the time during the first half of the year.” “In response to the current environment, we have focused on strengthening our balance sheet by reducing debt and improving our total liquidity to $60.7 million at quarter-end. This was driven in-part by the receipt of a $45 million prepayment during the quarter for an 11-month forward power sale, representing 22% of our projected annual output. As natural gas inventories decrease and prices recover later this year, as we currently expect, we are well positioned to navigate the current environment and drive future power sales that can reshape Hallador's financial profile.” Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

The Company generated $23.5 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, which partially supported repayment of debt and funding capex.



Total bank debt was $45.5 million with total liquidity of $60.7 million at June 30, 2024. This compares to total bank debt of $91.5 million and total liquidity of $26.2 million at December 31, 2023.



The Company's leverage ratio was 2.12x at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.32x at December 31, 2023. Capital expenditures were $13.2 million for the second quarter and $28.0 million year-to-date. The Company remains on track with its targeted $43 million capital expenditure budget for 2024.

Hallador continues to emphasize electric sales as an independent power producer.



Electric Sales were $56.8 million compared to $71.0 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by the buildup of natural gas inventory levels in the broader market reducing the demand for and pricing of electric power. Coal Sales were $32.8 million compared to $88.6 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was driven by lower demand due to lower natural gas prices.

The Company continues to focus on forward sales to hedge its energy position.



At quarter-end, Hallador had total forward energy and capacity sales to 3rd party customers of $871.7 million through 2029.





The Company signed an 11-month, $45 million forward power purchase agreement (PPA) during the quarter with one of the largest global asset managers.

Negotiations continue to advance in response to the Company's data center targeted RFP, with the potential to sign a long-term contract.

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Electric Sales $ 71.0 $ 58.8 $ 56.8 Coal Sales - 3 rd Party $ 88.6 $ 49.6 $ 32.8 Other Revenue $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.3 Total Revenue $ 161.2 $ 109.7 $ 90.9 Net Income (Loss) $ 16.9 $ (1.7 ) $ (10.2 ) Operating Cash Flow $ 18.1 $ 16.4 $ 23.5 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 35.3 $ 6.8 $ (5.8 )

* Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio. Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by (used in) operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"

(In $ Thousands and Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 23,522 $ 18,131 $ 39,891 $ 44,243 Current income tax expense - 61 - 493 Loss from Hourglass Sands - 1 1 2 Loss from Sunrise Indemnity 6 - 12 - Distribution from Sunrise Energy - - - (625 ) Bank and convertible note interest expense 3,326 2,517 6,859 5,204 Working capital period changes (30,305 ) 12,546 (43,480 ) 16,390 Other long-term asset and liability changes (466 ) (253 ) (1,403 ) (704 ) ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment (2,455 ) - (3,703 ) - Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation (37 ) 566 602 931 Other amortization 613 1,728 2,248 3,378 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,796 ) $ 35,297 $ 1,027 $ 69,312 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (10,720 ) $ (17,081 ) $ (25,570 ) $ (30,548 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (8,446 ) $ (1,029 ) $ (10,716 ) $ (13,751 )

Solid Forward Sales Position - Segment Basis, Before Intercompany Eliminations (unaudited):

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Total Power Energy Contracted MWh (in millions) 1.75 2.48 1.83 1.78 1.09 0.27 9.20 Average contracted price per MWh $ 36.22 $ 35.70 $ 55.37 $ 54.65 $ 52.98 $ 51.00 Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 63.39 $ 88.54 $ 101.33 $ 97.28 $ 57.75 $ 13.77 $ 422.06 Capacity Average daily contracted capacity MWh 772 801 744 623 454 100 Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 207 $ 198 $ 230 $ 226 $ 225 $ 230 Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 29.40 $ 57.89 $ 62.46 $ 51.39 $ 37.39 $ 3.47 $ 242.00 Total Energy & Capacity Revenue Contracted Power revenue (in millions) $ 92.79 $ 146.43 $ 163.79 $ 148.67 $ 95.14 $ 17.24 $ 664.06 Coal Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions) 1.26 1.78 0.50 0.50 - - 4.04 Avg price per ton - 3rd party $ 50.08 $ 50.04 $ 55.50 $ 55.50 $ - $ - Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions) $ 63.10 $ 89.07 $ 27.75 $ 27.75 $ - $ - $ 207.67 Committed and unpriced tons - 3rd party (in millions) - 1 1 1 - - 3 Total contracted tons - 3rd party (in millions) 1.26 2.78 1.50 1.50 - - 7.04 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED $ 155.89 $ 235.50 $ 191.54 $ 176.42 $ 95.14 $ 17.24 $ 871.73 Priced tons - Merom (in millions) 0.60 2.30 2.30 2.30 2.30 - 9.80 Avg price per ton - Merom $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ - Contracted coal revenue - Merom (in millions) $ 30.60 $ 117.30 $ 117.30 $ 117.30 $ 117.30 $ - $ 499.80 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT $ 186.49 $ 352.80 $ 308.84 $ 293.72 $ 212.44 $ 17.24 $ 1,371.53

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

United States local: (404) 975-4839

United States toll-free: (833) 470-1428

Access code: 933229

Webcast: HNRG Q2 2024 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

Hallador Energy Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,446 $ 2,842 Restricted cash 4,282 4,281 Accounts receivable 19,098 19,937 Inventory 32,595 23,075 Parts and supplies 39,459 38,877 Prepaid expenses 2,027 2,262 Total current assets 103,907 91,274 Property, plant and equipment: Land and mineral rights 115,486 115,486 Buildings and equipment 531,413 537,131 Mine development 164,475 158,642 Finance lease right-of-use assets 19,869 12,346 Total property, plant and equipment 831,243 823,605 Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (349,462 ) (334,971 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 481,781 488,634 Investment in Sunrise Energy 2,305 2,811 Other assets 7,176 7,061 Total assets $ 595,169 $ 589,780 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of bank debt, net $ 17,938 $ 24,438 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,890 62,908 Current portion of lease financing 6,204 3,933 Deferred revenue 84,772 23,062 Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction 40,735 43,254 Total current liabilities 195,539 157,595 Long-term liabilities: Bank debt, net 24,734 63,453 Convertible notes payable - 10,000 Convertible notes payable - related party - 9,000 Long-term lease financing 10,699 8,157 Deferred income taxes 5,614 9,235 Asset retirement obligations 15,335 14,538 Contract liability - power purchase agreement 25,076 47,425 Other 2,002 1,789 Total long-term liabilities 83,460 163,597 Total liabilities 278,999 321,192 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 42,599 and 34,052 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 426 341 Additional paid-in capital 186,945 127,548 Retained earnings 128,799 140,699 Total stockholders' equity 316,170 268,588 Total liabilities and stockholders ' equity $ 595,169 $ 589,780





Hallador Energy Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Electric sales $ 56,846 $ 71,017 $ 115,601 $ 163,409 Coal sales 32,801 88,574 82,431 183,176 Other revenues 1,267 1,603 2,554 2,943 Total sales and operating revenues 90,914 161,194 200,586 349,528 EXPENSES: Fuel 10,439 32,641 18,498 88,614 Other operating and maintenance costs 35,912 41,908 73,394 74,428 Utilities 3,396 4,343 7,770 8,840 Labor 26,555 36,528 61,723 77,059 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13,649 17,169 29,092 35,145 Asset retirement obligations accretion 399 461 798 912 Exploration costs 47 305 117 511 General and administrative 7,803 5,595 13,747 12,542 Total operating expenses 98,200 138,950 205,139 298,051 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (7,286 ) 22,244 (4,553 ) 51,477 Interest expense (1) (3,735 ) (3,541 ) (7,672 ) (7,440 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,937 ) - (2,790 ) - Equity method investment (loss) (257 ) (217 ) (506 ) (148 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (13,215 ) 18,486 (15,521 ) 43,889 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT): Current - 61 - 493 Deferred (3,011 ) 1,510 (3,621 ) 4,430 Total income tax expense (benefit) (3,011 ) 1,571 (3,621 ) 4,923 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (10,204 ) $ 16,915 $ (11,900 ) $ 38,966 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.51 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.18 Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.08 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 37,879 33,137 37,026 33,061 Diluted 37,879 36,708 37,026 36,696 (1) Interest Expense: Interest on bank debt $ 2,779 $ 2,055 $ 5,584 $ 4,310 Other interest 547 462 1,275 894 Amortization: Amortization of debt issuance costs 409 1,024 813 2,236 Total amortization 409 1,024 813 2,236 Total interest expense $ 3,735 $ 3,541 $ 7,672 $ 7,440





Hallador Energy Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (11,900 ) $ 38,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax (benefit) (3,621 ) 4,430 Equity loss – Sunrise Energy 506 148 Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy - 625 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 29,092 35,145 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,790 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets (246 ) 58 Amortization of debt issuance costs 813 2,236 Asset retirement obligations accretion 798 912 Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation (602 ) (931 ) Stock-based compensation 2,247 2,001 Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities (24,868 ) (22,162 ) Other 1,402 704 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 839 8,461 Inventory (9,520 ) (9,322 ) Parts and supplies (582 ) (5,564 ) Prepaid expenses 2,140 282 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11,107 ) (11,867 ) Deferred revenue 61,710 121 Net cash provided by operating activities 39,891 44,243 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (28,044 ) (30,610 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 2,474 62 Net cash used in investing activities (25,570 ) (30,548 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on bank debt (86,500 ) (37,013 ) Borrowings of bank debt 40,500 26,000 Payments on lease financing (2,665 ) - Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement 3,783 - Issuance of related party notes payable 5,000 - Payments on related party notes payable (5,000 ) - Debt issuance costs (76 ) (1,629 ) ATM offering 34,515 - Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (273 ) (1,109 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,716 ) (13,751 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,605 (56 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,123 6,426 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 10,728 $ 6,370 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,446 $ 2,337 Restricted cash 4,282 4,033 $ 10,728 $ 6,370 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 6,312 $ 5,010 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense $ (1,694 ) $ 426 Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest $ 22,993 $ -

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at .

Company Contact

Marjorie Hargrave

Chief Financial Officer

(303) 917-0777

...

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

...