Draganfly Deploys Advanced Commander 3XL And Commences Training With Squamish Search And Rescue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivery of Advanced Commander 3XL and Precision Delivery System Marks Key Milestone

Squamish, BC., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce the delivery of its newest Advanced First Responder assets to Squamish Search and Rescue (SSAR), inclusive of the Commander 3XL drone and modular payloads. This delivery marks a significant step in enhancing First Responder capabilities.

Draganfly is conducting comprehensive training and pilot operations with SSAR team members, focusing on the Commander 3XL and its modular payloads. These training sessions encompass a variety of region-specific scenarios that reflect the broad scope of SSAR's missions, including front and backcountry rescue, delivery of critical goods, and swift water rescue.

“This delivery represents the first of many deployments as we continue to develop and refine compelling drone solutions for search and rescue operations,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.“Our collaboration with SSAR is a testament to our commitment to leveraging advanced UAV technology to save lives and improve operational efficiency.”

Lianne Girard, Director of Technology at Squamish Search and Rescue, commented,“The arrival of the Commander 3XL and the precision delivery system holds exciting possibilities for SSAR. We are eager to begin training with these tools and understand their full capabilities”.

This work underscores the impacts of UAV technology in critical rescue operations, helping ensure aid can be delivered efficiently to those in need, regardless of challenging terrain and accessibility issues.

Pursuant to a prior underwritten public offering of the Company in the United States, the Company issued 6,400,000 common share purchase warrants (the“ October Warrants ”) with each warrant entitling the holder thereof (the“ Holder ”) to purchase one common share of the Company (a“ Share ”) at an exercise price of US$0.6123 (subsequently reduced to US$0.259 as noted in the Company's May 1, 2024 News Release), subject to adjustment, until October 30, 2028. On May 1, 2024, the Company issued 13,513,514 warrants (the“ May Warrants ”, and together with the October Warrants, the“ Warrants ”) to purchase Shares to the Holder at an exercise price of CA$0.3540 per Share, subject to adjustment, until May 1, 2029. In an effort to have the Warrants treated as shareholder's equity, and not a derivative liability on the Company's balance sheet, the Holder and the Company entered into an amendment agreement to amend certain provisions related to determining the value of underlying common shares of the Company on completion of fundamental transactions in exchange for the exercise price of the Warrants being reduced to the Canadian dollar equivalent of US$0.1646.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and serve their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

