Z Athlete Factory Launches Revolutionary Motion DNA App To Transform Athlete Coaching

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Z Factory , a leader in sports kinesiology and AI technology, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking,“patent pending” Motion DNA application. This innovative app is set to revolutionize how coaches and sports professionals analyze athlete performance and prevent injuries with real-time, AI-driven insights.With the Motion DNA app, Z Athlete Factory designed a virtual, interactive coach to guide users through workouts and training. Developed by Zig Ziegler, renowned sports kinesiologist and pioneer behind Motion DNA technology, the app utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to provide verbal instructions and accurate, real-time feedback in the same manner as an in-person coach, trainer, or therapist. Functioning as a virtual coach, the app delivers actionable insights and guidance before an in-person coach would be able to see the data."The Motion DNA app represents a revolutionary step in sports technology," said Zig Ziegler, president & CEO of Z Athlete Factory. "What was once just a voice in your head is now a virtual coach, offering immediate, verbal feedback and insights. This empowers athletes, coaches, and sports professionals to make quick, informed decisions and implement changes that enhance athlete performance and prevent injuries."Key features of the Motion DNA app include:.Verbal AI Coaching Feedback: Receive immediate, verbal instructions on movement patterns and performance metrics, simulating a coach's guidance..Real-Time Performance Insights: Obtain instant biomechanical and biometric analysis during training and competition..Personalized Recommendations: Provide athletes with tailored workout and rehabilitation plans based on their unique biomechanical profiles..Injury Prevention Insights: Identify and address potential risk factors before they lead to injuries..Performance Tracking: Monitor athletes' progress with detailed analytics and see how improvements translate into enhanced results.The app's launch coincides with Z Athlete Factory's plans to relocate to Las Vegas to begin construction on its new headquarters and first sports resort, Z Athlete Village. This groundbreaking technology will be used in each of the campus' venues to provide athletes who participate in events onsite with never-before-seen-feedback on how their body responds during competition.Designed specifically to provide objective insight to athletes, coaches, sports professionals, and physical therapists analysts, the Motion DNA app integrates seamlessly with Z Athlete Factory's existing programs and technology.The Motion DNA app is available for early download on the company's website for iOS and Android devices.For more information about the app's features, pricing, and download options, please visit or contact Z Athlete Factory at ....About Z Athlete Factory:Z Athlete Factory is at the forefront of revolutionizing athletic training. Utilizing cutting-edge A.I. technology, we offer a unique solution that challenges traditional methods, maximizing athlete performance while eliminating the root causes of injuries. Our specialized workshops cater not only to athletes but also to coaches, physical therapists, trainers and other professionals in the field. Through exclusive access to our educational programs, seminars and licensing opportunities, we empower professionals to transform their coaching and training methods, unlocking unparalleled results for their athletes and clients. Join us in reshaping the future of athletic excellence. Explore more at .

Z Athlete Factory Media Contact

Kirvin Doak Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube