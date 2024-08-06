Scienjoy Holding Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Holding Corporation ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "we") (NASDAQ: SJ ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced that the Company had received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") dated August 1, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Stock LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, no par value ("Ordinary Shares") was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days from June 18, 2024 to July 31, 2024.

This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "SJ".

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 28, 2025 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's Ordinary Shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by January 28, 2025, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

