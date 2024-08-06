Fuel Tech Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

“As expected, our performance in the second quarter was much improved,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO.“Consolidated revenues rose by 29% compared to last year's second quarter, driven by a 52% revenue increase in FUEL CHEM® and a 15% rise in APC revenues. We maintained a lean expense profile, continued to invest in new technologies, and our losses narrowed significantly from the prior year period. We are also pursuing new and potentially significant customer demonstrations for our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology. Our financial position at June 30, 2024 was strong, with $30.1 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt.

“Performance for our FUEL CHEM® business segment reflected several factors, including the return of two customers that had largely been dormant over the past two years that commenced utilizing our chemical technology to satisfy regional power demand and, to a lesser extent, contributions from a recently initiated demonstration of our chemical technology program at a new coal-fired unit. The annualized revenue potential at this new client, if it becomes commercial following the demonstration period, will be approximately $1.5 to $2.0 million dollars, and this revenue is expected to generate historic FUEL CHEM gross margins. The rebound in APC reflected the timing of successful project contract execution. Additionally, we were pleased to report the incremental $5.0 million of new APC contract bookings today. Based on ongoing customer discussions, we expect to close several new APC orders during the remainder of the year.”

Mr. Arnone concluded,“We are also very encouraged by ongoing business development initiatives related to our DGI technology. We expect to commence a demonstration at a U.S. fish hatchery to highlight the capabilities of DGI for this aquaculture application in the third quarter of 2024. Should this demonstration prove successful we would expect that DGI would be integrated into this customer's greenfield project specifications. We are also pursuing additional product demonstrations in multiple end markets as part of our efforts to commercialize DGI as rapidly as possible.”

Q2 2024 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for Q2 2024 rose 29% to $7.0 million from $5.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023 (Q2 2023), reflecting higher revenues for both APC and FUEL CHEM.

Consolidated gross margin for Q2 2024 rose to 41.9% of revenues from 36.6% of revenues in Q2 2023, due to increases in operating segment gross margin for both APC and FUEL CHEM.

SG&A expenses increased to $3.3 million from $2.9 million in Q2 2023, primarily reflecting increases in employee compensation and benefit related costs and higher administrative expenses, partially offset by lower real estate taxes. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses declined to 46.1% in Q2 2024 from 53.4% in Q2 2023.

Interest income was flat at $0.3 million. Interest income primarily related to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss in Q2 2024 was $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in Q2 2023.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at June 30, 2024 was $4.3 million compared to $7.5 million at December 31, 2023. Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2024 did not include the aforementioned $5.0 million of new APC contracts.

APC segment revenue improved to $3.9 million from $3.4 million in Q2 2023, primarily related to successful contract execution. APC gross margin rose to 39.1% from 31.4%, primarily due to the mix of APC projects and services executed during the quarter.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue rose to $3.1 million from $2.0 million in Q2 2023, due to the return of dormant customers and product demonstration revenues. Gross margin was 45.5% compared to 45.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.5) million in Q2 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.2) million in Q2 2023.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $10.4 million, short-term investments were $9.7 million, and long-term investments totaled $10.4 million. Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2024 was $43.6 million, or $1.43 per share, and the Company had no debt.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at .

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption“Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.