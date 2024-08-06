Colleging Announces New Product Launch With America's Christian Credit Union

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colleging announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for America's Christian Credit Union of Glendora, CA and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary and experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging is honored to partner with America's Christian Credit Union in launching their new education loan programs,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging.“Combining ACCU's loyal membership and broad offerings with Colleging's technology and“members first” level of service is sure to produce great results.”

“This will be a great opportunity for our members looking for greater accessibility to higher education,” said Eric Fimbres, V.P. of Consumer Lending at ACCU.“We are excited to increase affordability for families, especially for Christian education.”

For additional information on the program and Colleging, visit colleging.

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas-based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring in new younger members. Owning our technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit colleging.

About America's Christian Credit Union

Since 1958, the credit union and our mission statement have stood the test of time. Because“To Reach, Serve, and Teach” is timeless, we are confident that God will grant us the provision to keep growing, reaching, serving, and teaching. With such a mission close at heart, and our members right there alongside, ACCU strives to make a difference in each member's life, one member at a time. For membership information, please visit .

