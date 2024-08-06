Hotel Matilda Achieves Prestigious Status As A Hotel Selection In The Michelin Guide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel Matilda, a beacon of luxury and innovation in Mexico's San Miguel de Allende, is proud to announce its prestigious recognition as a Hotel Selection in the esteemed Michelin Guide . This accolade places Hotel Matilda among an elite group of fewer than 7,000 hotels worldwide featured in the Tablet Hotels and Michelin Guide selection, marking it as one of the best boutique hotels in Mexico.As part of this elite selection, Hotel Matilda is now showcased in the Michelin App, offering travelers an unparalleled resource for discovering and booking exceptional accommodations. The entire selection of Tablet Hotels, known for their distinctive and high-quality offerings, became part of the Michelin family in 2018, further enhancing the Guide's reputation for excellence. Travelers can now explore and book their stay at Hotel Matilda through the Michelin Guide website and App, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience.Why Hotel Matilda?Hotel Matilda is celebrated for its unique blend of contemporary art, cutting-edge design, and warm hospitality. Located in the heart of the historic heart of San Miguel de Allende, the hotel offers an oasis of modern luxury that contrasts beautifully with the city's historic charm. Key features that distinguish Hotel Matilda include:●Gourmet Dining: The hotel's signature restaurant, Moxi, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Vicente Torres, offers a culinary journey that showcases the finest in contemporary Mexican cuisine. Guests can savor inventive dishes made with locally sourced ingredients in a stylish and intimate setting. Guests at Moxi can enjoy a variety of dining experiences, from intimate dinners to lively gatherings. The restaurant's stylish and intimate setting, exceptional food, and service make it a highlight of any stay at Hotel Matilda. Visit the al fresco Monkey Bar for signature cocktails, beer, and wine, while overlooking the pool and a brightly colored mural by artist Claudio Limon.●Luxurious Accommodations: Each room and suite at Hotel Matilda is meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and style. With bespoke furnishings, state-of-the-art amenities, and stunning views of San Miguel de Allende, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable stay.●Contemporary Art Collection: Hotel Matilda boasts an impressive collection of contemporary art, featuring works by renowned Mexican and international artists. This commitment to art creates a dynamic and inspiring environment for guests.●Award-Winning Spa: Space, the hotel's spa, is a sanctuary of relaxation and rejuvenation. It offers innovative treatments and therapies that blend traditional Mexican healing practices with modern wellness techniques.●Exclusive Experiences: Hotel Matilda offers a range of bespoke experiences, from private art tours to curated culinary adventures, ensuring that each guest's stay is personalized and memorable.Hotel Matilda's contemporary design and sophisticated ambiance set it apart as a leader in the boutique hotel industry. The hotel's architectural design seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with traditional elements, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere. Guests are welcomed into a world where art and luxury coexist harmoniously, offering a truly unique experience.The hotel's prime location in San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage site and voted the Best City in the World by Travel + Leisure, allows guests to explore the city's rich cultural heritage while enjoying the comforts of a modern luxury hotel. San Miguel de Allende is renowned for its well-preserved architecture, vibrant arts scene, fabulous restaurants, and lively festivals. Hotel Matilda provides the perfect base from which to explore this enchanting city, from the picture-perfect Calle Aldama to the blush-colored Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel.For more information, visitFor pictures, click Here!Media contact: Carlos Lopez...###About Michelin Guide's Hotel SelectionTo highlight establishments offering exceptional hotel and travel experiences, the MICHELIN Guide unveils the MICHELIN Key, a unique distinction that was implemented in 2024. Just as the MICHELIN Star distinguishes restaurants at the top of their game, the MICHELIN Key recognizes the most exceptional hotels worldwide. Like restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide intends to recommend establishments that constitute authentic destinations independently.About Hotel MatildaHotel Matilda is a 32-room luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of San Miguel de Allende. It offers a sophisticated and contemporary retreat for discerning travelers. With its commitment to art, culture, and culinary excellence, Hotel Matilda provides an unparalleled guest experience that celebrates the best of Mexico's rich heritage and modern innovation.

