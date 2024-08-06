Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024:



Service revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $227.5 million, an increase of $16.9 million, or 8.0%, as compared to service revenue of $210.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 102,676 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 7.0% over enrollments at June 30, 2023, an increase in university partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites to 4,377 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 12.1% over enrollments at June 30, 2023, which includes 746 and 350 GCU students at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue impact of the increased room, board and other ancillary revenues at GCU in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, service revenue per student for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing ("ABSN") students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generates a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the three months ended June 30, 2024 was lessened somewhat by the timing of the Spring semester for the ground traditional campus. The Spring semester started one day earlier in 2024 than in 2023, which had the effect of shifting $2.1 million in service revenue from the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024 in comparison to the prior year. In addition, contract modifications for some of our university partners in which the revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing the partner for certain faculty costs and the termination of one university partner contract at the end of the Spring 2024 semester had the effect of reducing revenue per student.



Partner enrollments totaled 106,307 at June 30, 2024 as compared to 99,526 at June 30, 2023. University partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites were 4,377, an increase of 12.1% over enrollments at June 30, 2023, which includes 746 and 350 GCU students at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We opened five new off-campus classroom and laboratory sites in the year ended December 31, 2023 and four sites in the three months ended June 30, 2024, increasing the total number of these sites to 43 at June 30, 2024. Enrollments for GCU ground students were 7,397 at June 30, 2024 up from 7,327 at June 30, 2023. GCU online enrollments were 95,279 at June 30, 2024, up from 88,645 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 7.5% between years. GCU enrollment declines between March 31 and June 30 of each year as ground enrollment at GCU at June 30 of each year only includes traditional-aged students taking summer school classes, which is a small percentage of GCU's traditional-aged student body. The Spring semester for GCU's traditional-aged student body ends near the end of April each year.



Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $42.7 million, an increase of $7.3 million as compared to $35.4 million for the same period in 2023. The operating margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 18.8% and 16.8%, respectively. The second quarter operating margin was negatively impacted on a year over year basis by the timing difference between years in the start of the Spring semester for GCU's ground traditional campus and $1.1 million in severance costs recorded in the quarter related to an executive that resigned effective June 30, 2024.



Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $12.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 32.0%, as compared to income tax expense of $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Our effective tax rate was 25.5% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to 23.8% during the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate increased year over year due to higher state income taxes.



Net income increased 20.4% to $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $29.0 million for the same period in 2023. As adjusted net income was $37.3 million and $30.6 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Diluted net income per share was $1.19 and $0.96 for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $1.27 and $1.01 for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.6% to $58.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $47.7 million for the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024:



Service revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $502.1 million, an increase of $41.4 million, or 9.0%, as compared to service revenue of $460.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 102,676 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 7.0% over enrollments at June 30, 2023, an increase in university partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites to 4,377 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 12.1% over enrollments at June 30, 2023, which includes 746 and 350 GCU students at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue impact of the increased room, board and other ancillary revenues at GCU in the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, service revenue per student for ABSN students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generates a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The additional day for leap year in 2024 added additional service revenue of $1.5 million as compared to the prior year. Contract modifications for some of our university partners in which the revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing the partner for certain faculty costs and the termination of one university partner contract at the end of the Spring 2024 semester had the effect of reducing revenue per student.



Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $127.2 million, an increase of $17.3 million as compared to $109.9 million for the same period in 2023. The operating margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 25.3% and 23.9%, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2024 operating margin was positively impacted on a year over year basis by an extra day in 2024 for leap year and was negatively impacted by $1.1 million recorded in the second quarter related to an executive that resigned effective June 30, 2024.



Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $32.1 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or 23.2%, as compared to income tax expense of $26.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Our effective tax rate was 23.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 22.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2023. Although the effective tax rate was favorably impacted in the six months ended June 30, 2024 by excess tax benefits of $1.5 million as compared to $0.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, the effective tax rate increased year over year due to higher state income taxes.



Net income increased 16.2% to $102.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $88.5 million for the same period in 2023. As adjusted net income was $107.0 million and $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Diluted net income per share was $3.48 and $2.91 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $3.62 and $3.02 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.9% to $157.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $134.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments increased by $97.3 million between December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, which was largely attributable to cash flows from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 exceeding share repurchases, changes in our investment balances and capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $341.8 million and $244.5 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

2024 Outlook

Q3 2024:



Service revenue of between $238.0 million and $240.5 million;

Operating margin of between 19.7% and 20.4%;

Effective tax rate of 20.8%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.37 and $1.43; and 29.1 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.7 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.43 and $1.49.

Q4 2024:



Service revenue of between $286.5 million and $291.5 million;

Operating margin of between 34.7% and 35.7%;

Effective tax rate of 21.7%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.78 and $2.91; and 28.9 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.84 and $2.97.

Full Year 2024:



Service revenue of between $1,026.6 million and $1,034.1 million;

Operating margin of between 26.7% and 27.2%;

Effective tax rate of 22.4%;

Diluted EPS between $7.63 and $7.81; and 29.3 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.6 million, which equates to a $0.23 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $7.85 and $8.04.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies expectations, competitive environment, regulation, and availability of resources.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed new programs; whether regulatory, economic, or business developments or other matters may or may not have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, or liquidity; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, and forecasts as to our business, financial and operating results, and future economic performance; and management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, the negative of these expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: legal and regulatory actions taken against our university partners that impact their businesses and that directly or indirectly reduce the service revenue we can earn under our master services agreements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any of the key university partner agreements; our ability to properly manage risks and challenges associated with strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions or divestitures of, or investments in, new businesses, acquisitions of new properties and new university partners, and expansion of services provided to our existing university partners; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to us either directly as a third-party service provider or indirectly through our university partners, including Title IV of the Higher Education Act and the regulations thereunder, state laws and regulatory requirements, and accrediting commission requirements, and the results of related legal and regulatory actions that arise from such failures; the harm to our business, results of operations, and financial condition, and harm to our university partners resulting from epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; the harm to our business and our ability to retract and retain students resulting from capacity constraints, system disruptions, or security breaches in our online computer networks and phone systems; the ability of our university partners' students to obtain federal Title IV funds, state financial aid, and private financing; potential damage to our reputation or other adverse effects as a result of negative publicity in the media, in the industry or in connection with governmental reports or investigations or otherwise, affecting us or other companies in the education services sector; risks associated with changes in applicable federal and state laws and regulations and accrediting commission standards, including pending rulemaking by the United States Department of Education applicable to us directly or indirectly through our university partners; competition from other education service companies in our geographic region and market sector, including competition for students, qualified executives and other personnel; our expected tax payments and tax rate; our ability to hire and train new, and develop and train existing employees; the pace of growth of our university partners' enrollment and its effect on the pace of our own growth; fluctuations in our revenues due to seasonality; our ability to, on behalf of our university partners, convert prospective students to enrolled students and to retain active students to graduation; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis for our university partners; risks associated with the competitive environment for marketing the programs of our university partners; failure on our part to keep up with advances in technology that could enhance the experience for our university partners' students; our ability to manage future growth effectively; the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies; general adverse economic conditions or other developments that affect the job prospects of our university partners' students; and other factors discussed in reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2023, as updated in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made.

You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

