Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Site

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, (NASDAQ: TRIP ) issued its second quarter 2024 press release which is available now at href="" rel="nofollow" tripadviso . This release is also available on the SEC website at .

As announced previously, the company will host a call this evening, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available to the public at href="" rel="nofollow" tripadvisor/events-and-presentation . Replays of the webcast will be accessible for at least three months following the conference call.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.



TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor