Dexcom, Inc. (DXCM) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors To Seek Compensation For Alleged Wrongdoings
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM). Investors who purchased DexCom securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/DXCM .
Investigation Details
DexCom announced its second quarter earnings on July 25, 2024, including revenue that failed to match analyst expectations. The Company's CEO stated,“While Dexcom advanced several key strategic initiatives in the second quarter, our execution did not meet our high standards. We have a unique opportunity to serve millions of more customers around the world with our differentiated product portfolio and we are taking action to improve our execution and best position ourselves for continued long-term growth.”
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased DexCom securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
