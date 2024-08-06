(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights



Second quarter revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $212 million , driven by Prenatal ( 25% ), Pharmacogenomics ( 22% ), and Hereditary Cancer ( 19% ).

Second quarter GAAP per share improved to $(0.41) from $(1.42) in the second quarter of 2023; adjusted earnings per share improved to $0.05 from $(0.08) in the second quarter of 2023. Increasing 2024 financial guidance with full year revenue moving to a range of $835 - $845 million, or an annual growth rate of between 11% and 12%, and increasing adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to a range of $0.08 - $0.12. 1

1 The company does not forecast GAAP EPS because it cannot predict certain elements that are included in the reported GAAP results. Please see below under "Financial Guidance" for a full explanation.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and raised its previously issued financial guidance on business performance for the full-year 2024. “We are very proud to have delivered another quarter of strong double digit year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024. Our year-to-date 2024 revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, following our 11% year-over-year revenue growth in calendar year 2023, and our 15% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter 2024, demonstrate the sustainability of our organic growth and gives us the confidence to raise our long-term revenue growth target to 12%,” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO of Myriad Genetics.“In the second quarter, we saw strong performance across our portfolio, highlighted by increasing evidence of market share gains in prenatal testing. We anticipate these trends to continue as we move through the year and into 2025. In addition, second quarter average revenue per test improved across our product portfolio, benefiting from expanded coverage and our ongoing efforts in revenue cycle management. We remain optimistic about the evolution of our product portfolio as we continue to publish additional clinical validation studies and launch new products. At the same time, we continue to improve access and ease of use for our customers, as we accelerate electronic medical record (EMR) integrations for new customers and make meaningful progress in our Labs of the Future initiative. Myriad Genetics is growing profitably and delivering improved financial results, including a 17% year-over-year increase in gross profit of $147.1 million, cash flow from operations of $2.6 million, and $16.4 million of adjusted operating cash flow. All while continuing to invest in the innovation required to achieve our mission and vision to reach more patients with life-saving precision medicine.” Financial and Operational Highlights

Test volumes of 389,000 in the second quarter of 2024 increased 9% year-over-year. The following table summarizes year-over-year testing volume changes in the company's core product categories:

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Product volumes: Hereditary cancer 73 71 3 % 144 136 6 % Tumor profiling 14 16 (13 )% 28 32 (13 )% Prenatal 173 154 12 % 345 312 11 % Pharmacogenomics 129 117 10 % 253 227 11 % Total 389 358 9 % 770 707 9 %

The following table summarizes year-over-year revenue changes in the company's core product categories:

Three months ended Six months ended (in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Product revenues: Hereditary cancer $ 91.5 $ 76.7 19 % $ 179.6 $ 152.4 18 % Tumor profiling 32.6 36.0 (9 )% 63.5 73.3 (13 )% Prenatal 44.4 35.6 25 % 88.7 71.8 24 % Pharmacogenomics 43.0 35.2 22 % 81.9 67.2 22 % Total $ 211.5 $ 183.5 15 % $ 413.7 $ 364.7 13 %



Gross margin of 69.6% in the second quarter of 2024 increased 110 basis points year-over-year, reflecting operating leverage and improved average revenue per test. Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 70.1%, an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year as the company's revenue cycle, Labs of the Future and supply chain initiatives begin to take hold.

Second quarter of 2024 operating expenses were $183.6 million. Adjusted operating expenses were $140.8 million, increasing 6% over the year ago period. This increase was driven by investments in technology, product development and R&D. Adjusted operating expenses accounted for 67% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2024, down from 73% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2023. Operating loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $36.5 million, improving $77.2 million year-over-year; adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million, improving $14.2 million year-over-year.

Business Performance and Highlights

Oncology

The Oncology business delivered revenue of $82.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Second quarter 2024 hereditary cancer testing revenue in Oncology grew 11% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test through payer coverage expansion and revenue cycle process improvements that are reducing the company's no pay rate.

Second quarter 2024 tumor profiling revenue of $32.6 million grew 5% compared to first quarter 2024 but decreased 10% year-over-year, reflecting the ongoing challenging biopharma environment, slow ramp of biopharma contracts executed in 2023, and challenges in the international business.

In July 2024, Myriad Genetics received a patent relating to detecting circulating tumor DNA in patient fluid samples, which is complementary to a patent granted earlier in the year for the company's methods of preparing cell-free DNA. Both of these patents support advancing commercialization of the company's high sensitivity tumor informed Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) assay.

In July 2024, Myriad Genetics entered into an agreement with Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) to cross-license patent estates covering tumor-informed approaches to detect MRD. The agreement helps solidify each company's freedom to operate in the MRD market and broadens patient access to the benefits of MRD testing.

Announced a collaboration with GSK (NYSE: GSK) aimed at improving access to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) diagnostic testing for high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients, leveraging Myriad Genetics' MyChoice HRD Plus and MyChoice CDx Plus tests in nine countries outside the United States.

Myriad Genetics and QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN) agreed to develop a globally distributable kit-based test for analyzing HRD status to support research into personalized medicine in multiple solid tumor types, including ovarian cancer. In August 2024, Myriad Genetics announced that it further advanced its international reorganization efforts, including the closing of the sale of its EndoPredict business to Eurobio Scientific. The reorganization of its international operations better aligns company resources to its domestic opportunities while continuing to serve key biopharma partners and patients globally and builds on Myriad Genetics' efforts this year to accelerate profitable business growth across its portfolio.



Women's Health

The Women's Health business delivered revenue of $86.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Second quarter 2024 hereditary cancer testing revenue in Women's Health grew 31% year-over-year as more practitioners see the benefit of incorporating MyRisk with RiskScore as part of a comprehensive breast cancer risk assessment program.

Prenatal testing revenue in the second quarter of 2024 grew 25% year-over-year, reflecting market share gains, expanded coverage by payers, and ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test.

Myriad Genetics launched the Universal Plus Panel for Foresight® Carrier Screen, which includes 39 new conditions and screens up to 272 genes associated with serious inherited conditions. Ten abstracts, including four on FirstGene, have been accepted to be showcased at the National Society of Genetic Counselors' 43rd annual meeting, which begins on September 17, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.

Pharmacogenomics

In the pharmacogenomics category, GeneSight test revenue was $43.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Second quarter 2024 GeneSight testing revenue grew 22% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing initiatives to improve average revenue per test. Currently, biomarker legislation for state-regulated plans has passed in 15 states. In many of these states, commercial and managed Medicaid payers have modified their coverage policies to include GeneSight and Prolaris. Additionally, there are a number of states that have legislation in process. Myriad Genetics continues to see an increasing number of payors incorporating, or planning to incorporate, GeneSight into their coverage. Notably, this includes Blue Shield of California, a major commercial and managed Medicaid plan, effective July 1, 2024.

Financial Guidance

Myriad Genetics does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, real estate optimization and transformation initiatives, certain litigation charges and loss contingencies, costs related to acquisitions/divestitures and the related amortization, impairment and related charges, and other adjustments. For example, stock-based compensation may fluctuate based on the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in the company's stock price. Any associated estimate of these items and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

Below is a table summarizing Myriad Genetics' fiscal year 2024 financial guidance*:

(in millions, except per share amounts) PRIOR

FY 2024 CURRENT

FY 2024 Expected Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $820 - $840 $835 - $845 11% - 12% Gross margin % 69.5% - 70.5% 70.0% - 70.5% 100 - 150 bps Adjusted OPEX $572 - $582 $575 - $585 6% - 8% Adjusted EBITDA** $20 - $30 $25 - $35 $36 - $46 Adjusted EPS*** $0.00 - $0.05 $0.08 - $0.12 $0.35 - $0.39 * Assumes currency rates as of August 6, 2024. ** Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit), total other income (expense), non-cash operating expenses, such as amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, impairment of long-lived assets, and share-based compensation expense, and one-time expenses such as expenses from real estate optimization initiatives, transformation initiatives, legal settlements, and divestitures and acquisitions. *** Full-year 2024 adjusted EPS is based on a 91 million share count.

These projections are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks summarized in the safe harbor statement at the end of this press release.

Revenue by Product (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

(in millions) 2024 2023 WH ONC PGx Total WH ONC PGx Total % Hereditary Cancer $ 41.9 $ 49.6 $ - $ 91.5 $ 32.1 $ 44.6 $ - $ 76.7 19 % Tumor Profiling - 32.6 - 32.6 - 36.1 - 36.1 (10 )% Prenatal 44.4 - - 44.4 35.5 - - 35.5 25 % Pharmacogenomics - - 43.0 43.0 - - 35.2 35.2 22 % Total Revenue $ 86.3 $ 82.2 $ 43.0 $ 211.5 $ 67.6 $ 80.7 $ 35.2 $ 183.5 15 %





Six months ended June 30,

(in millions) 2024 2023 WH ONC PGx Total WH ONC PGx Total % Hereditary Cancer $ 81.5 $ 98.1 $ - $ 179.6 $ 67.4 $ 85.0 $ - $ 152.4 18 % Tumor Profiling - 63.5 - 63.5 - 73.4 - 73.4 (13 )% Prenatal 88.7 - - 88.7 71.7 - - 71.7 24 % Pharmacogenomics - - 81.9 81.9 - - 67.2 67.2 22 % Total Revenue $ 170.2 $ 161.6 $ 81.9 $ 413.7 $ 139.1 $ 158.4 $ 67.2 $ 364.7 13 %

Business Units:

WH = Women's Health

ONC = Oncology

PGx = Pharmacogenomics

Product Categories:

Hereditary Cancer – MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx

Tumor Profiling – MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, Precise Tumor, EndoPredict

Prenatal – Foresight, Prequel, SneakPeek

Pharmacogenomics – GeneSight





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Testing revenue $ 211.5 $ 183.5 $ 413.7 $ 364.7 Costs and expenses: Cost of testing revenue 64.4 57.8 128.9 117.0 Research and development expense 27.1 21.2 52.7 43.7 Selling, general, and administrative expense 144.9 140.7 284.9 292.4 Legal settlements - 77.5 - 77.5 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 11.6 - 11.6 - Total costs and expenses 248.0 297.2 478.1 530.6 Operating loss (36.5 ) (113.7 ) (64.4 ) (165.9 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.4 0.5 1.0 1.2 Interest expense (0.8 ) (0.5 ) (1.3 ) (1.0 ) Other (0.3 ) (2.4 ) 1.6 (3.0 ) Total other income (expense), net (0.7 ) (2.4 ) 1.3 (2.8 ) Loss before income tax (37.2 ) (116.1 ) (63.1 ) (168.7 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (0.5 ) - (0.4 ) 2.1 Net loss $ (36.7 ) $ (116.1 ) $ (62.7 ) $ (170.8 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (2.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 90.6 81.7 90.3 81.5





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in millions, except share information) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92.4 $ 132.1 Marketable investment securities 4.9 8.8 Trade accounts receivable 117.8 114.3 Inventory 26.1 22.0 Prepaid taxes 18.4 17.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21.6 19.4 Assets held for sale 10.4 - Total current assets 291.6 313.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56.5 61.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 116.3 119.0 Intangibles, net 319.5 349.5 Goodwill 286.3 287.4 Other assets 14.9 15.4 Total assets $ 1,085.1 $ 1,146.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 33.3 25.8 Accrued liabilities 98.3 113.9 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 13.3 16.2 Liabilities held for sale 4.0 - Total current liabilities 148.9 155.9 Unrecognized tax benefits 31.1 30.2 Long-term debt 38.8 38.5 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 91.2 97.4 Other long-term liabilities 34.6 41.3 Total liabilities 344.6 363.3 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 90.9 and 89.9 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,435.8 1,415.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4.0 ) (3.7 ) Accumulated deficit (692.2 ) (629.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 740.5 783.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,085.1 $ 1,146.5





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in millions) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2.6 $ (0.9 ) $ (16.0 ) $ (34.1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6.4 ) 11.8 (13.5 ) 46.4 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2.4 38.4 (6.4 ) 33.5 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (0.7 ) 0.3 (1.5 ) 0.5 Change in cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale (2.3 ) - (2.3 ) - Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4.4 ) 49.6 (39.7 ) 46.3 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 105.6 63.1 140.9 66.4 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 101.2 $ 112.7 $ 101.2 $ 112.7

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited data in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Gross Margin Gross Profit(1) $ 147.1 $ 125.7 $ 284.8 $ 247.7 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.6 Equity compensation 0.6 0.4 0.9 0.7 Transformation initiatives - 0.2 - 0.2 Other adjustments 0.2 - 0.4 - Adjusted Gross Profit $ 148.2 $ 126.6 $ 286.7 $ 249.2 Adjusted Gross Margin 70.1 % 69.0 % 69.3 % 68.3 % (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of testing revenue from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Operating Expenses Operating Expenses(1) $ 183.6 $ 239.4 $ 349.2 $ 413.6 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (10.2 ) (10.3 ) (20.6 ) (20.6 ) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges (11.6 ) - (11.6 ) - Equity compensation (14.0 ) (10.8 ) (25.6 ) (17.9 ) Real estate optimization (2.3 ) (3.5 ) (3.5 ) (11.0 ) Transformation initiatives (2.0 ) (2.7 ) (4.0 ) (6.8 ) Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement (0.5 ) (77.9 ) (0.4 ) (78.2 ) Other adjustments (2.2 ) (0.8 ) (3.6 ) (1.2 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 140.8 $ 133.4 $ 279.9 $ 277.9 (1) Consists of research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense, goodwill and lived-asset impairment charges, and legal settlements from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Operating Loss $ (36.5 ) $ (113.7 ) $ (64.4 ) $ (165.9 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.4 10.7 21.1 21.3 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 11.6 - 11.6 - Equity compensation 14.6 11.1 26.5 18.5 Real estate optimization 2.3 3.5 3.5 11.0 Transformation initiatives 2.1 2.9 4.0 7.0 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 0.6 77.9 0.5 78.2 Other adjustments 2.3 0.8 4.0 1.2 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 7.4 $ (6.8 ) $ 6.8 $ (28.7 ) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (1) Net Loss $ (36.7 ) $ (116.1 ) $ (62.7 ) $ (170.8 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.4 10.7 21.1 21.3 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 11.6 - 11.6 - Equity compensation 14.6 11.1 26.5 18.5 Real estate optimization 2.3 3.5 3.5 11.0 Transformation initiatives 2.1 2.9 4.0 7.0 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 0.6 77.9 0.5 78.2 Other adjustments 2.3 0.8 2.5 1.2 Tax adjustments (2.7 ) 2.8 (3.0 ) 9.8 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 4.5 $ (6.4 ) $ 4.0 $ (23.8 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90.6 81.7 90.3 81.5 Diluted 91.5 81.7 91.5 81.5 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.29 ) (1) To determine Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, or adjusted EPS.





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss $ (36.7 ) $ (116.1 ) $ (62.7 ) $ (170.8 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 10.4 10.7 21.1 21.3 Depreciation expense 4.3 2.7 8.8 5.6 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 11.6 - 11.6 - Equity compensation 14.6 11.1 26.5 18.5 Real estate optimization(1) 2.3 3.5 3.5 11.0 Transformation initiatives 2.1 2.9 4.0 7.0 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 0.6 77.9 0.5 78.2 Interest expense, net of interest income(2) 0.4 - 0.3 (0.2 ) Other adjustments 2.6 3.2 2.5 4.2 Income tax (benefit) expense(3) (0.5 ) - (0.4 ) 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.7 $ (4.1 ) $ 15.7 $ (23.1 ) (1) Real estate optimization includes $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $5.8 million of depreciation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023. No depreciation expense was included for the three months ended June 30, 2023. (2) Derived from interest expense and interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Derived from income tax (benefit) from the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited data in millions)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flow from operations $ 2.6 $ (0.9 ) $ (16.0 ) $ (34.1 ) Real estate optimization 3.0 3.5 9.2 11.0 Transformation initiatives 2.1 2.9 4.0 1.3 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 0.6 0.4 0.6 2.2 Contingent consideration payment 5.8 - 5.8 - Other adjustments 2.3 - 3.5 0.4 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 16.4 $ 5.9 $ 7.1 $ (19.2 ) Capital expenditures (5.2 ) (18.8 ) (11.9 ) (42.3 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (3.7 ) - (5.6 ) - Adjusted free cash flow $ 7.5 $ (12.9 ) $ (10.4 ) $ (61.5 )

