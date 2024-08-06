Petmeds® Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Net Income for first quarter fiscal 2025 was $3.8 million or $0.18 diluted earnings per share
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Quarterly Highlights for Q1, Fiscal 2025
Net Sales were $68 million, (13)% lower than the prior year comparable quarter.
Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net loss of $(1.1) million, or $(0.06) diluted earnings per share, for the prior year comparable quarter.
Increase in net income is primarily attributed to a $8.7 million reversal of accumulated stock compensation expense associated with departure of the former CEO, partially offset by lower gross profit of $4.6 million.
Adj. EBITDA of $(1.5) million was $4.9 million lower than prior year comparable quarter driven by lower sales and associated gross profit.
“Q1 FY'25 results reflect a transition quarter as we position the Company for future profitable growth by optimizing our cost structure and leaning into our many customer-centric attributes. During the first quarter, we saw a changeover of the CEO and other key executives,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President.“May marked my first full month in the CEO role, and in May and June we added a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Digital and Technology Officer, along with two new board members. As mentioned during the Q4 FY'24 earnings results, this new team is taking significant action in areas that will reposition PETS for growth and profitability.”
“To be clear, the Q1 financial results do not reflect the full impact of these improvements which began in the back half of the quarter,” Ms. Campos continued.“We have made strong progress on key cost reduction initiatives including combining and streamlining operations between PetMeds and PetCareRx, and the new team has begun to advance our customer growth strategies. We are gaining momentum and seeing early positive signs of our key leading indicators, validating our strategy to create an ecosystem of products and services for pets' well-being and longevity.”
This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter's financial results.
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, August 6, 2024.
Public call dial in: (844) 826-3035 (toll free) or (412) 317-5195.
Webcast stream link: for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.
Replay: Available until August 20, 2024, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.
To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 10190753.
About PetMed Express, Inc.
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is the leader in pioneering the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer value and convenience to pet families at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, and .
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain“forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
PETMEDS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ICR, LLC
John Mills
(646) 277-1254
Reed Anderson
(646) 277-1260
...
|
| PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|
| June 30,
2024
|
| March 31,
2024
|
| (Unaudited)
|
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current assets:
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 45,992
|
| $
| 55,296
| Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $109 and $273, respectively
|
| 2,261
|
|
| 3,283
| Inventories - finished goods
|
| 25,520
|
|
| 28,556
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 3,851
|
|
| 6,325
| Prepaid income taxes
|
| –
|
|
| 188
| Total current assets
|
| 77,624
|
|
| 93,648
|
|
|
|
| Noncurrent assets:
|
|
|
| Property and equipment, net
|
| 26,109
|
|
| 26,657
| Intangible and other assets, net
|
| 16,014
|
|
| 16,503
| Goodwill
|
| 26,658
|
|
| 26,658
| Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
| 1,297
|
|
| 1,432
| Deferred tax assets, net
|
| 5,012
|
|
| 4,986
| Total noncurrent assets
|
| 75,090
|
|
| 76,236
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| $
| 152,714
|
| $
| 169,884
|
|
|
|
| LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current liabilities:
|
|
|
| Accounts payable
| $
| 24,467
|
| $
| 37,024
| Sales tax payable
|
| 25,331
|
|
| 25,012
| Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
| 5,201
|
|
| 7,060
| Current lease liabilities
|
| 438
|
|
| 459
| Deferred revenue
|
| 2,146
|
|
| 2,603
| Income taxes payable
|
| 717
|
|
| –
| Total current liabilities
|
| 58,300
|
|
| 72,158
|
|
|
|
| Long-term lease liabilities
|
| 883
|
|
| 995
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities
|
| 59,183
|
|
| 73,153
|
|
|
|
| Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share
|
| 9
|
|
| 9
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,600,652 and 21,148,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
| 21
|
|
| 21
| Additional paid-in capital
|
| 16,942
|
|
| 25,146
| Retained earnings
|
| 76,559
|
|
| 71,555
|
|
|
|
| Total shareholders' equity
|
| 93,531
|
|
| 96,731
|
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
| $
| 152,714
|
| $
| 169,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sales
| $
| 67,952
|
|
| $
| 78,244
|
| Cost of sales
|
| 49,981
|
|
|
| 55,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Gross profit
|
| 17,971
|
|
|
| 22,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
| General and administrative (including stock compensation of ($8,204) and $1,760, respectively)
|
| 4,874
|
|
|
| 15,711
|
| Advertising
|
| 6,990
|
|
|
| 7,265
|
| Depreciation and amortization
|
| 1,721
|
|
|
| 1,678
|
| Total operating expenses
|
| 13,585
|
|
|
| 24,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income (loss) from operations
|
| 4,386
|
|
|
| (2,128
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Other income:
|
|
|
|
| Interest income, net
|
| 95
|
|
|
| 194
|
| Other, net
|
| 231
|
|
|
| 506
|
| Total other income
|
| 326
|
|
|
| 700
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|
| 4,712
|
|
|
| (1,428
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
| 958
|
|
|
| (292
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss)
| $
| 3,754
|
|
| $
| (1,136
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
| Basic
| $
| 0.18
|
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
| Diluted
| $
| 0.18
|
|
| $
| (0.06
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
| Basic
|
| 20,513,281
|
|
|
| 20,332,526
|
| Diluted
|
| 20,941,505
|
|
|
| 20,332,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash dividends declared per common share
| $
| -
|
|
| $
| 0.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
| 2024
|
|
|
| 2023
|
| Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income (loss)
| $
| 3,754
|
|
| $
| (1,136
| )
| Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
| Depreciation and amortization
|
| 1,721
|
|
|
| 1,678
|
| Share based compensation
|
| (8,204
| )
|
|
| 1,760
|
| Deferred income taxes
|
| (26
| )
|
|
| (627
| )
| Bad debt expense
|
| 142
|
|
|
| 19
|
| (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
| Accounts receivable
|
| 880
|
|
|
| (46
| )
| Inventories - finished goods
|
| 3,036
|
|
|
| (10,185
| )
| Prepaid income taxes
|
| 188
|
|
|
| 335
|
| Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 2,474
|
|
|
| (2,390
| )
| Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
| 135
|
|
|
| 196
|
| Accounts payable
|
| (12,558
| )
|
|
| 9,115
|
| Sales tax payable
|
| 319
|
|
|
| 500
|
| Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
| (505
| )
|
|
| 1,295
|
| Lease liabilities
|
| (133
| )
|
|
| (205
| )
| Deferred revenue
|
| (457
| )
|
|
| 253
|
| Income taxes payable
|
| 717
|
|
|
| –
|
| Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
| $
| (8,517
| )
|
| $
| 562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
| Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired
|
| –
|
|
|
| (35,859
| )
| Purchases of property and equipment
|
| (683
| )
|
|
| (1,153
| )
| Net cash used in investing activities
| $
| (683
| )
|
| $
| (37,012
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividends paid
|
| (104
| )
|
|
| (6,102
| )
| Net cash used in financing activities
| $
| (104
| )
|
| $
| (6,102
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
| (9,304
| )
|
|
| (42,552
| )
| Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
|
| 55,296
|
|
|
| 104,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
| $
| 45,992
|
|
| $
| 61,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash paid for income taxes
| $
| 81
|
|
| $
| –
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
| $
| 112
|
|
| $
| 1,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.
We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.
Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
PetMed Express, Inc.
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
| Increase (Decrease)
| ($ in thousands, except percentages)
| June 30,
2024
|
| June 30,
2023
|
| $
|
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income ( loss)
| $
| 3,754
|
|
| $
| (1,136
| )
|
| $
| 4,890
|
|
| (430
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Add (subtract):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Share-based Compensation(1)
| $
| (8,204
| )
|
| $
| 1,760
|
|
| $
| (9,964
| )
|
| (566
| )%
| Income Taxes
| $
| 958
|
|
| $
| (292
| )
|
| $
| 1,250
|
|
| (428
| )%
| Depreciation and Amortization
| $
| 1,721
|
|
| $
| 1,678
|
|
| $
| 43
|
|
| 3
| %
| Interest Income, Net(2)
| $
| (95
| )
|
| $
| (194
| )
|
| $
| 99
|
|
| (51
| )%
| Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items
| $
| 180
|
|
| $
| 1,126
|
|
| $
| (946
| )
|
| (84
| )%
| Employee Severance
| $
| 149
|
|
| $
| 393
|
|
| $
| (244
| )
|
| (62
| )%
| Adjusted EBITDA
| $
| (1,537
| )
|
| $
| 3,335
|
|
| $
| (4,872
| )
|
| (146
| )%
| (1)
|
| In April 2024, the Company and its former CEO entered into a Transition and Separation Agreement pursuant to which the Company cancelled the 510,000 restricted shares with a market condition and accelerated vesting on the 30,000 remaining unvested time-restricted shares which otherwise would not have vested. Cancellation and acceleration of these shares resulted in an $8.7 million reduction of compensation expense in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
|
|
|
| (2)
|
| Included in interest income, net is $410 thousand of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $505 thousand of interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This compares to $426 thousand of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $620 thousand of interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
