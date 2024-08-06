Petmeds® Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Quarterly Highlights for Q1, Fiscal 2025



were $68 million, (13)% lower than the prior year comparable quarter.



Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net loss of $(1.1) million, or $(0.06) diluted earnings per share, for the prior year comparable quarter.



Increase in net income is primarily attributed to a $8.7 million reversal of accumulated stock compensation expense associated with departure of the former CEO, partially offset by lower gross profit of $4.6 million.

Adj. EBITDA of $(1.5) million was $4.9 million lower than prior year comparable quarter driven by lower sales and associated gross profit.



“Q1 FY'25 results reflect a transition quarter as we position the Company for future profitable growth by optimizing our cost structure and leaning into our many customer-centric attributes. During the first quarter, we saw a changeover of the CEO and other key executives,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President.“May marked my first full month in the CEO role, and in May and June we added a new Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Digital and Technology Officer, along with two new board members. As mentioned during the Q4 FY'24 earnings results, this new team is taking significant action in areas that will reposition PETS for growth and profitability.”

“To be clear, the Q1 financial results do not reflect the full impact of these improvements which began in the back half of the quarter,” Ms. Campos continued.“We have made strong progress on key cost reduction initiatives including combining and streamlining operations between PetMeds and PetCareRx, and the new team has begun to advance our customer growth strategies. We are gaining momentum and seeing early positive signs of our key leading indicators, validating our strategy to create an ecosystem of products and services for pets' well-being and longevity.”

This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter's financial results.

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, August 6, 2024.

Public call dial in: (844) 826-3035 (toll free) or (412) 317-5195.

Webcast stream link: for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.

Replay: Available until August 20, 2024, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.

To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 10190753.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is the leader in pioneering the digital pet pharmacy industry. As a national online retailer, PetMeds.com and are top choices for delivering preventive and chronic symptom prescriptions and OTC medications and products through their thousands of veterinary partners and a loyal customer base. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer value and convenience to pet families at every stage of their pets' lives, whether dogs, cats, or horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide a comprehensive range of medications, food products, and essential supplies through their websites, and .

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

