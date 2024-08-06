AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results And Provides Business Outlook



Revenue Increased Over 33% Year Over Year to $40 Million

Reported Expanded Gross Margin and Achieved Non-GAAP Net Income Generated $3.4 Million of Operating Cash Flow

AYER, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the gridTM and protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy's fleet, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $40.3 million compared with $30.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by increased shipments of new energy power systems and electrical control system shipments, versus the year ago period.

AMSC's net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2023. The Company's non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $3.0 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.08 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2023. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on June 30, 2024, totaled $95.5 million, compared with $92.3 million at March 31, 2024.

"We are building a fundamentally stronger company and reporting another quarter of solid results to start our fiscal 2024. AMSC delivered over $3 million of operating cash flow, expanded gross margins and grew revenue by over 30% when compared to the same period last year,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.“During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we booked over $127 million of new orders, including our first Ship Protection System contract with an allied navy and our third 3MW ECS order from Inox Wind. We ended the quarter with $160 million in 12-month backlog and $250 million in total backlog. Our performance reflects our ability to deliver business diversification, financial growth and expanded scale, which we intend to leverage further in 2024 with our recent acquisition announcement. We believe we are in a strong position for continued diversified Grid growth in the industrial and military sectors."

Business Outlook

For the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $38.0 million to $42.0 million. The Company's net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is expected not to exceed $1.7 million, or $0.05 per share. The Company's net loss guidance assumes no changes in fair value of contingent consideration. The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) is expected to be at least breakeven on a total and per share basis. The Company expects operating cash flow to be breakeven to a positive cash generation of $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company's guidance does not include the impact of the recently announced acquisition of NWL.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner ... better energyTM. Through its GridtecTM Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its MarinetecTM Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec® Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit .

AMSC, American Superconductor, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Neeltran, NEPSI, Smarter, Cleaner ... Better Energy, and Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

