Freshworks To Participate In The Oppenheimer 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications on August 12, 2024 at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time (12:25 p.m. Eastern Time).



An webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes it easy for companies to delight their customers and their employees. Our AI-powered customer and employee-service solutions increase efficiency and improve engagement for companies of all sizes. The result is happier customers and more productive employees. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 68,000 customers, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor and Sony. For the latest company news, visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

© 2024 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

...

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

...