Avepoint To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in robust data management and data governance, today announced that members of the Company's executive management team will present at the following investor conferences:





Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications (Virtual): Monday, 8/12 at 2:05 pm ET Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Nashville, TN): Tuesday, 9/10 at 11:30am CT

In addition, AvePoint will attend the following conferences:



Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference (New York, NY): Wednesday, 9/4 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (San Francisco, CA): Monday, 9/9

A live and archived audio webcast of all presentations will be available on the AvePoint Investor Relations website .



About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data management and data governance, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to secure the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other cloud environments. AvePoint's global partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of AvePoint's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms“AvePoint”,“the Company”,“we”,“our” and“us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact

AvePoint

Jamie Arestia

...

(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint

Nicole Caci

...

(201) 201-8143