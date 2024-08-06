Virtra Appoints Brandon Cox As Chief Technology Officer To Accelerate Innovation And New Product Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the“Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced the appointment of Brandon Cox as Chief Officer, effective August 12, 2024, reporting to VirTra Chairman and CEO John Givens. In this role, Cox will lead the acceleration of VirTra's expansion into data analytics, drive key systems integrations, and lead the development of new products and enhancements to existing ones.



Cox brings over 20 years of expertise in creating and delivering immersive 3D virtual training environments, large-scale cloud consumer products, big data analytics platforms, systems integrations, and video games and entertainment products. He has a proven track record of innovation and leadership across various industries.

He previously worked with John Givens at Bohemia Interactive Simulations as the Senior Director of Software Development and DevOps. During his tenure, Cox led global teams in product development and operations, focusing on advanced simulation technologies. He was instrumental in developing VBS IG, an image generator that leverages game-based technology to provide cost-effective training solutions. He also directed the development of VBS Tactics, a web-based interface for real-time tactical exercises, and BISIM SDKs, which allow customers to integrate game-based technology into their solutions.

Cox has vast experience helping military and commercial customers adopt emerging technologies to solve mission-critical challenges. Most recently, he served for seven years as a technical leader at Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led teams in delivering large-scale consumer products, developer tools, and solutions to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies.

Cox holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Central Florida.

“Brandon brings extensive engineering experience and an innovative mindset to VirTra, which will be instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of simulation training technology during this important growth phase,” said Givens.“His leadership in innovation and systems integration will advance our products' effectiveness and expand our impact in key growth areas like military. This appointment also allows our team to focus on expanding our market presence and delivering exceptional value to clients.”

Cox added,“It's an honor to return to the simulation industry and apply my passion for innovation and technology to make VirTra's solutions more user-friendly and effective for our law enforcement and military customers. I look forward to working with John and the exceptional team at VirTra to drive sustained growth and innovation, ensuring our products meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

