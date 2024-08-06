Climb Global Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results And Announces Acquisition Of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC

Acquisition Establishes Climb as a Leader in the North America Education Sector While Expanding its Product Offerings

Transaction Expected to be Accretive to per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb”, the“Company”,“we”, or“our”), a value-added global IT company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company is also announcing the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), a leading specialist distributor of software to the education market in North America.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter



Net sales increased 13% to $92.1 million.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 31% to $359.8 million.

Net income increased more than 2x to $3.4 million or $0.75 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 19% to $3.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 48% to $6.9 million.



Management Commentary

“Our Q2 results were highlighted by another period of solid growth and improved profitability as we generated a double-digit increase in net sales and material increases in adjusted gross billings, net income and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO Dale Foster.“This was driven by the continued execution of our core strategy – generating organic growth by deepening relationships with existing vendors, signing new cutting-edge technologies to our line card, and delivering on our acquisition objectives.

“Today, we are also announcing the acquisition of Wisconsin-based IT distributor DSS, adding scale and expertise to our N.A. operations along with 20 new vendor partners including Adobe, Go Guardian and Incident IQ. DSS has delivered consistent growth through a subscription-based software licensing model, built on an 85%+ retention rate for its strategic vendor partners' offerings. DSS is a proven leader in the EdTech channel and provides services to more than 500 value-added resellers and 250 campus stores across N.A. in both the K-12 and higher education markets. We are pleased to welcome Chuck Hulan and his team to the Climb family and look forward to unlocking synergies and cross-selling opportunities while advancing shared cloud marketplace initiatives as we integrate DSS into our platform in the months ahead.

“As we enter the back half of the year, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving strong organic growth while further improving operating leverage through the recent implementation of our new ERP. As we move into 2025, we anticipate the increased amortization expense associated with the ERP will be offset through planned operating synergies in our global platform. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions, in addition to our geographic footprint. These initiatives along with our robust balance sheet will enable us to deliver on both our organic and inorganic growth objectives in 2024 and beyond.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 6, 2024, Climb's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on August 22, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 increased 13% to $92.1 million compared to $81.7 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company's acquisition of DataSolutions Holdings Limited (“DataSolutions”) in October 2023. In addition, adjusted gross billings in the second quarter of 2024 increased 31% to $359.8 million compared to $274.7 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased 36% to $18.6 million compared to $13.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DataSolutions.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $13.0 million compared to $11.6 million in the year-ago period. DataSolutions represented the majority of the increase at $1.3 million. SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings decreased to 3.6% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 4.2% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 increased more than 2x to $3.4 million or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net income increased 19% to $3.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million or $0.72 per diluted share for the year-ago period. The Company's earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 were negatively impacted by $0.03 in FX compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 increased 48% to $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company's acquisition of DataSolutions. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 310 basis points to 37.3% compared to 34.2% for the same period in 2023.

On June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $48.4 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital increased by $2.8 million during this period. The increase in cash was primarily attributed to DataSolutions cash balance and the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $1.0 million of outstanding debt on June 30, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled,“Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC

Climb closed on the acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024, for an aggregate purchase price of $20.3 million payable at closing (subject to working capital and other adjustments), plus a potential post-closing earn-out. Climb funded the acquisition of DSS utilizing cash from the Company's balance sheet.

DSS is a Wisconsin-based, specialist IT distributor focused on SaaS solutions for education customers serving resellers in the North America reseller market and was a separate division of the privately-held Douglas Stewart Company. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024, DSS reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5.3 million, which was up 10% over the same period in the prior year.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting .

About Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC

DSS is a trusted expert in educational technology, spanning back over 37 years. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, DSS continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower educators and enhance learning experiences. DSS stands at the forefront of education technology distribution in North America.

Operating as a dynamic business unit of the Douglas Stewart Company, where education has been a focus since 1950, DSS works with top-tier Edtech providers to deliver solutions to K-12, Higher Ed, & Non-Profits through 800+ reseller partners. DSS was established in 2021 to cater to the distinct requirements of software subscription licensing (Software as a Service/SaaS) in North America.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company's business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb's financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as”look forward,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“confident,”“may,”“can,”“potential,”“possible,”“proposed,”“in process,”“under construction,”“in development,”“opportunity,”“target,”“outlook,”“maintain,”“continue,”“goal,”“aim,”“commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. In this press release, the forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, declaring and reaffirming our strategic goals, future operating results, and the effects and potential benefits of the strategic acquisition on our business. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

