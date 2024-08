Trinity Biotech Obtains An Extension To Demonstrate Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 6-K filed November 29, 2023, the Company received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 21, 2023. The letter notified the Company that, for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the market value of publicly held shares ("MVPHS") had remained below the minimum $15 million threshold required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(c) (the“MVPHS Requirement”).

On July 16, 2024, the Company met with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) to discuss its plan to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement and requested an extension until October 31, 2024, to demonstrate compliance. On August 1, 2024, the Panel granted the Company an extension until October 31, 2024, to meet the MVPHS Requirement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Reform Act”), including but not limited to statements related to Trinity Biotech's cash position, financial resources and potential for future growth, market acceptance and penetration of new or planned product offerings, and future recurring revenues and results of operations. Trinity Biotech claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterised by the terms“may,”“believes,”“projects,”“expects,”“anticipates,” or words of similar import, and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this release may be affected by risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to capitalize on our purchase of the assets of Waveform, our continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, our ability to achieve profitable operations in the future, the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, potential excess inventory levels and inventory imbalances at the company's distributors, losses or system failures with respect to Trinity Biotech's facilities or manufacturing operations, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on international operations, fluctuations in quarterly operating results, dependence on suppliers, the market acceptance of Trinity Biotech's products and services, the continuing development of its products, required government approvals, risks associated with manufacturing and distributing its products on a commercial scale free of defects, risks related to the introduction of new instruments manufactured by third parties, risks associated with competing in the human diagnostic market, risks related to the protection of Trinity Biotech's intellectual property or claims of infringement of intellectual property asserted by third parties and risks related to condition of the United States economy and other risks detailed under“Risk Factors” in Trinity Biotech's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Trinity Biotech's other periodic reports filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Trinity Biotech does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. Our products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: .