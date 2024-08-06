Flexshopper, Inc. Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our second-quarter and year-to-date results are encouraging as the long-term growth strategies we are pursuing begin to take hold. Over the past two quarters we have focused on providing greater payment solutions to more customers, expanding retail revenue, and leveraging our established platform to provide expanded payment options to more retail partners. I am pleased with the progress we are making and during the second quarter we experienced strong growth with total revenue up 29.8%, total lease funding approvals increasing 102.2% compared to the same period last year, and we added 150 new retail partner locations. We expect to add an additional 500 new retail partner locations during the second half of 2024. In addition, we continue to focus on prudently managing risk and driving profitability. During the second quarter, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings and fees decreased by 32.4% over the prior year period, and we experienced a 1,533.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 second quarter was $4.9 million – the highest second-quarter level in two years.”

“While the economic environment remains fluid, we believe our expanded platform, strengthened financial model, strong asset quality, and access to capital will drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond. As other payment providers adjust their credit standards or exit the market, FlexShopper continues to invest in expanding payment offerings, marketing capabilities, and distribution channels to take advantage of market share opportunities that may become available,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 :



Total lease funding approvals increased 102.2% to $74.8 million from $37.0 million

Total revenues increased 29.8% to $31.8 million from $24.5 million

Gross profit increased 89.3% to $15.9 million from $8.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by $4.6 million to $4.9 million from $0.3 million

Operating income of $2.4 million compared with operating loss of ($2.0) million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.7) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($6.3) million, or ($0.29) per diluted share

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, vs. the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 :



Total lease funding approvals increased 69.7% to $118.1 million from $69.6 million

Total revenues increased 18.8% to $65.7 million from $55.3 million

Gross profit increased 53.6% to $33.8 million from $22.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1)increased by $5.8 million to $12.5 million compared to $6.7 million

Operating income of $7.4 million compared with operating income of $2.1 million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($4.0) million, or ($0.18) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of ($7.5) million, or ($0.34) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under“Non-GAAP Measures”.

Liquidity

FlexShopper ended the first quarter of 2024 with cash of $4.9 million and $32.2 million of permitted borrowing capacity.

