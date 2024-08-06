The Realreal Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q2 2024 Revenue of $145 million, up $14 million or 11% Year-Over-Year

Q2 2024 Net Loss of $(17) million, or (11.5%) of Total Revenue, an improvement of $25 million Year-Over-Year

Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.8) million or (1.2)% of Total Revenue, up $21 million Year-Over-Year SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)-the world's largest marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods-today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter 2024 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 4% and 11% respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the quarter, consignment revenue grew 17% compared to the same period in 2023. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved $21 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. “We continue to build on our progress and momentum,” said John Koryl, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal.“In the second quarter, we delivered accelerated year-over-year growth and delivered double-digit revenue growth. In the first half of 2024 we grew revenue by $16 million, improved net loss by $76 million and improved Adjusted EBITDA by $46 million compared to the prior year period. We believe this demonstrates the success of the changes we've made and highlights the resilience of our go-forward business model.” Koryl continued,“As the leading e-commerce marketplace for authenticated luxury goods, we are playing to our strengths and growing with the large market for circular fashion. Due to our extensive and rich dataset of luxury items and transactions, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the recent advancements in generative AI. Looking ahead, we remain focused on achieving operational excellence, delivering exceptional service to our highly-engaged community, and expanding margins toward a sustainably profitable business.” Second Quarter Highlights

GMV was $441 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023

Total Revenue was $145 million, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2023

Gross Profit was $107 million, an increase of $21 million compared to the same period in 2023

Gross Margin was 74.1%, an increase of over 800 basis points compared to the same period in 2023

Net Loss was $(17.0) million or (11.5)% of total revenue, compared to $(41.3) million or (31.6)% of total revenue in the same period in 2023

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.8) million or (1.2)% of total revenue compared to $(22.3) million or (17.1)% of total revenue in the same period in 2023

GAAP basic net loss per share was $(0.16) compared to $(0.41) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.20) compared to $(0.41) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss attributable to common shareholders per share was $(0.13) compared to $(0.30) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics



Trailing three months active buyers was 381,000, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2023



Orders were 820,000, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2023



Average order value (AOV) was $538, which is consistent with the same period in 2023 AOV was driven by a year-over-year increase in units per transaction offset by lower average selling prices

Q3 and Full Year 2024 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of August 6, 2024, we are updating our full year guidance and providing guidance for third quarter 2024 GMV, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure. We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q3 2024 Full Year 2024 GMV $410 - $430 million $1.79 - $1.82 billion Total Revenue $135 - $142 million $580 - $595 million Adjusted EBITDA $(2) - $1 million $0 - $6 million

Webcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will post a shareholder letter on its investor relations website at investor.therealreal.com/financial-information/quarterly-results and host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to answer questions regarding its results. Investors and analysts can access the call at The call will also be available via live webcast at along with the stockholder letter and supporting slides.

An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at .

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with 37 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 112,714 $ 96,577 $ 228,362 $ 199,220 Direct revenue 16,724 20,887 29,433 45,840 Shipping services revenue 15,496 13,391 30,939 27,699 Total revenue 144,934 130,855 288,734 272,759 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 13,108 14,575 26,388 30,104 Cost of direct revenue 13,760 20,446 26,045 45,476 Cost of shipping services revenue 10,600 9,660 21,556 21,022 Total cost of revenue 37,468 44,681 73,989 96,602 Gross profit 107,466 86,174 214,745 176,157 Operating expenses: Marketing 13,759 15,351 29,042 32,869 Operations and technology 65,422 65,575 128,394 133,607 Selling, general and administrative 47,082 44,326 93,852 94,171 Restructuring - 1,864 196 38,252 Total operating expenses (1) 126,263 127,116 251,484 298,899 Loss from operations (18,797 ) (40,942 ) (36,739 ) (122,742 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,630 - (9,953 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 4,177 - Interest income 2,263 2,404 4,332 4,457 Interest expense (5,769 ) (2,678 ) (9,520 ) (5,345 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (16,673 ) (41,216 ) (47,703 ) (123,630 ) Provision for income taxes 35 114 106 200 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,708 ) $ (41,330 ) $ (47,809 ) $ (123,830 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.23 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 106,882,054 100,973,105 106,047,054 100,294,359 Diluted 111,117,389 100,973,105 106,047,054 100,294,359 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 72 $ 349 $ 482 $ 799 Operating and technology 2,690 3,301 4,994 6,992 Selling, general and administrative 4,940 5,116 9,346 9,966 Total $ 7,702 $ 8,766 $ 14,822 $ 17,757





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,746 $ 175,709 Accounts receivable, net 16,450 17,226 Inventory, net 21,119 22,246 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,134 20,766 Total current assets 207,449 235,947 Property and equipment, net 96,769 104,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,952 86,348 Restricted cash 14,911 14,914 Other assets 5,342 5,627 Total assets $ 407,423 $ 446,923 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,650 $ 8,961 Accrued consignor payable 65,465 77,122 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 22,080 20,094 Convertible senior notes, net, current portion 26,550 - Other accrued and current liabilities 85,059 82,685 Total current liabilities 211,804 188,862 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 97,024 104,856 Convertible senior notes, net 276,159 452,421 Non-convertible notes, net 131,278 - Warrant liability 20,370 - Other noncurrent liabilities 6,042 4,083 Total liabilities 742,677 750,222 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; 108,495,705 and 104,670,500 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 832,179 816,325 Accumulated deficit (1,167,434 ) (1,119,625 ) Total stockholders' deficit (335,254 ) (303,299 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 407,423 $ 446,923





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,809 ) $ (123,830 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,536 15,786 Stock-based compensation expense 14,822 17,757 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,443 9,168 Bad debt expense 1,246 1,029 Non-cash interest expense 5,701 - Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants 374 - Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,045 1,279 Property, plant, equipment, and right-of-use asset impairments - 33,505 Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 1,840 6,531 Gain on debt extinguishment (4,177 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 9,953 - Loss related to warehouse fire, net 389 - Other adjustments (672 ) 56 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (470 ) 5,184 Inventory, net (629 ) 10,532 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,796 4,121 Other assets 184 (2,820 ) Operating lease liability (9,893 ) (11,437 ) Accounts payable 2,813 1,763 Accrued consignor payable (12,704 ) (19,706 ) Other accrued and current liabilities (957 ) (9,639 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (52 ) (137 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,221 ) (60,858 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments - - Capitalized proprietary software development costs (5,138 ) (7,514 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,142 ) (19,764 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,280 ) (27,278 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 112 3 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (364 ) (411 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program 624 446 Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the Note Exchange 396 - Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchange (5,233 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,465 ) 38 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,966 ) (88,098 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 190,623 293,793 End of period $ 165,657 $ 205,695

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (16,708 ) $ (41,330 ) $ (47,809 ) $ (123,830 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,227 7,965 16,536 15,786 Interest income (2,263 ) (2,404 ) (4,332 ) (4,457 ) Interest expense 5,769 2,678 9,520 5,345 Provision for income taxes 35 114 106 200 EBITDA (4,940 ) (32,977 ) (25,979 ) (106,956 ) Stock-based compensation 7,702 8,766 14,822 17,757 Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 118 24 174 68 Legal settlement 600 - 600 1,100 Restructuring charges (1) - 1,864 196 38,252 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2) - - (4,177 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability (3) (5,630 ) - 9,953 - One time expenses (4) 389 - 389 159 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,761 ) $ (22,323 ) $ (4,022 ) $ (49,620 )

(1) The restructuring charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses. See "Note 10 - Restructuring" in the notes to the unaudited financial statements for disclosure regarding the restructuring expenses incurred.

(2) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.

(3) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the warrants issued by the Company in connection with the Note Exchange in February 2024.

(4) One time expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the loss related to the fire at our New Jersey authentication center, net of estimated insurance proceeds. See "Note 11 - Commitments and Contingencies" in the notes to the unaudited financial statements for disclosure regarding the event. One time expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation on June 6, 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (16,708 ) $ (41,330 ) $ (47,809 ) $ (123,830 ) Stock-based compensation 7,702 8,766 14,822 17,757 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 118 24 174 68 Legal settlement 600 - 600 1,100 Restructuring - 1,864 196 38,252 Provision for income taxes 35 114 106 200 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (4,177 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,630 ) - 9,953 - One time expenses $ 389 $ - $ 389 $ 159 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,494 ) $ (30,562 ) $ (25,746 ) $ (66,294 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 106,882,054 100,973,105 106,047,054 100,294,359 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.66 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,754 ) $ (30,425 ) $ (10,221 ) $ (60,858 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (4,959 ) (11,358 ) (10,280 ) (27,278 ) Free Cash Flow $ (11,713 ) $ (41,783 ) $ (20,501 ) $ (88,136 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31, 2024 June 30,

2024 GMV $ 454,163 $ 440,659 $ 492,955 $ 444,366 $ 423,341 $ 407,608 $ 450,668 $ 451,941 $ 440,914 NMV $ 332,508 $ 325,105 $ 367,382 $ 327,805 $ 303,918 $ 302,912 $ 335,245 $ 334,815 $ 329,422 Consignment Revenue $ 96,917 $ 93,874 $ 110,199 $ 102,643 $ 96,577 $ 102,852 $ 113,500 $ 115,648 $ 112,714 Direct Revenue $ 42,646 $ 34,005 $ 33,252 $ 24,953 $ 20,887 $ 17,356 $ 15,964 $ 12,709 $ 16,724 Shipping Services Revenue $ 14,872 $ 14,824 $ 16,204 $ 14,308 $ 13,391 $ 12,964 $ 13,909 $ 15,443 $ 15,496 Number of Orders 934 952 993 891 789 794 826 840 820 Take Rate 36.1 % 36.0 % 35.7 % 37.4 % 36.7 % 38.1 % 37.7 % 38.4 % 38.5 % Active Buyers (1) 385 404 430 388 351 364 381 384 381 AOV $ 486 $ 463 $ 496 $ 499 $ 537 $ 513 $ 545 $ 538 $ 538

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we updated active buyers to be buyers who purchased goods through our online marketplace during the period presented. For example, active buyers for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were buyers who purchased goods during the 3 months ended. Previously we had measured buyers who purchased goods during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented. The prior periods have been updated to active buyers during the 3 months ended on the last day of the period presented.