Singota Solutions Announces -40 °C Pallet Storage Offering In EU

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Singota Solutions (Bloomington, Indiana CDMO) New European Expansion

Singota Solutions New State-Of-The-Art European Location

Singota Solutions, Bloomington, Indiana CDMO with New European Expansion

Singota Solutions has expanded its European footprint with a new state-of-the-art -40°C and -20°C pallet storage facility near Milan, Italy.

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singota Solutions Announces -40 °C Pallet Storage Offering In EUSingota Solutions, a leading Contract Development and Organization (CDMO), proudly announces the expansion of its service offerings by adding a new -40 °C and -20 °C state-of-the-art pallet storage facility located just outside Milan, Italy. This strategic expansion underscores Singota's commitment to providing unparalleled logistics and 3PL solutions to clients worldwide.Enhancing Our European PresenceBuilding on Singota's existing presence in Switzerland, the new facility in Rovello Porro, Italy significantly bolsters the company's European depot network, offering a strategic location within a free-trade zone. This site, certified to Italian Medicines Agency (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco/AIFA) standards and regulations, ensures top-tier quality and compliance for all operations. The facility's accreditation reflects Singota's dedication to meeting stringent regulatory requirements essential for the safe and efficient handling of pharmaceutical products.Advanced Storage CapabilitiesThe Rovello Porro facility features an extensive range of temperature-controlled storage options designed to meet the diverse needs of modern pharmaceutical products:Room Temperature Storage (15-25°C)Cold Storage (2-8°C)Frozen Storage (-20°C)Low Temperature Storage (-40°C)The -40°C pallet storage capability is particularly noteworthy. This specialized storage solution is critical for many new biologic products that require low temperatures to maintain their stability and efficacy. Adding this capability sets Singota apart from many other facilities, providing clients with this rare and highly sought-after service.Strategic BenefitsLocated within the European Union, the Rovello Porro facility offers significant strategic advantages for Singota's clients. Many regulatory requirements necessitate an EU presence, and this new location ensures that Singota can satisfy these needs. The bonded, free-trade zone status of the facility further enhances its appeal, offering clients streamlined logistics and reduced customs complexities.Client-Centric Expansion“At Singota Solutions, our primary goal is to support our clients through every phase of the drug development pipeline,” said Travis Hudson, Senior Manager, Supply Chain Operations at Singota Solutions.“The expansion into Rovello Porro is a testament to our commitment to providing flexible, tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. With this new facility, we are not only expanding our geographical reach but also enhancing our service offerings to include cutting-edge storage capabilities that are crucial for the next generation of biologic products.”About Singota SolutionsSingota Solutions is a CDMO dedicated to overcoming obstacles in the drug development pipeline. Specializing in small-batch aseptic filling, aseptic manufacturing solutions, and injectable formulation development, Singota offers comprehensive services designed to expedite the progression of clients' products toward clinical trials. Our GMP-compliant warehousing and 3PL operations ensure the integrity and safety of pharmaceutical products, including those requiring cold-chain pharmaceutical storage.Singota Solutions provides focused and efficient services without compromising on quality. The expansion of supply chain operations in Italy marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver unparalleled support to our clients, helping them navigate the complex pharmaceutical landscape with confidence and precision.For more information about Singota Solutions and our new European capabilities, please visit , or contact ....Contact Information:Singota Solutions812-961-1700 dial 4...

Sitav Elturan

Singota Solutions

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn