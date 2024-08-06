City Beat News Recognizes Businesses In The Health & Medical Field For Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a focus on providing top-quality care for patients and clients, three companies recently earned consecutive Spectrum Awards.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Beat News has honored three businesses in the and medical with consecutive Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction .Nightingale's Nursing & Attendants in Florence, South Carolina, has been in business since 2001. The home healthcare agency was founded to provide trustworthy, compassionate, faith-filled personal in-home care for individuals in and around Florence. Thanks to hundreds of dedicated nurses and staff members, Nightingale's now serves residents in 37 counties. The agency's dependable, experienced certified nursing assistants, personal care aides, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses provide patients with a variety of services including tracheostomy care, wound care, ventilators, feeding tubes and more. No matter the need, patients can rest assured they are in good hands because Nightingale's stays true to its mission: Your Home is Where Our Heart Is. For more information, visit the agency's Award Page at .MEDRelief Staffing of Houston brings a wealth of experience to the table when it comes to the recruitment and placement of healthcare professionals nationwide. The company provides short-term, long-term, temp and permanent placements for nurses, certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists, medical assistants, diagnostic imaging professionals, and administrative professionals. In addition to earning its tenth consecutive Spectrum Award this year, MEDRelief has received a variety of awards and recognitions within the industry and its programs are beneficial for both clients and staffing candidates. Most importantly, the company's experience guarantees the right fit the first time. For more information, visit MEDRelief's Award Page at .Advanced Health Education Center (AHEC) of Houston, parent company to MEDRelief Staffing, has been a leading provider of continuing education for healthcare professionals in the imaging sciences since 1988. AHEC offers a variety of programs and opportunities for its clients, including traveling to cities across the country to provide live, instructor-led courses. Additionally, it offers live webinars and more than 100 on-demand programs that can be completed at each individual's own pace from virtually anywhere. The company's mission is to give evidence-based education and training to increase medical professionals' knowledge, enhance their competency and improve patient care. Thanks to its dedicated staff, it has been able to meet that goal and has a history of satisfied clients. For more information, visit its Award Page at .In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

